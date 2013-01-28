Eva's Village Takes Steps to Help Those in Need During These Extreme Weather Conditions

Eva's Village (http://www.EvasVillage.org), the most comprehensive anti-poverty organization in New Jersey, reports on steps taken to ensure those in need are provided assistance during the cold spell in New Jersey.

Eva's Village is one of the largest and most comprehensive anti-poverty organizations in New Jersey. Their mission is to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, treat the addicted and provide free medical and dental care to the poor. Individuals who are staying in their shelters are asked to spend the day seeking jobs, and social services to help them toward independent living. However, when the temperature begins to drop below freezing, as it has this past week, Eva's employs additional staff to keep the shelters open 24 hours a day.

The kitchen program at Eva's Village has also changed its usual routine to allow clients additional time out of the elements. They have been opening the doors earlier, so that people can come in from the cold and sit while they wait to be served the noon meal. For those kitchen clients who refuse to stay in a shelter this allows them some time to be out of the extreme cold. “When the weather gets this cold, it's hard to survive anywhere outside,” states Marie Reger, the executive director. “We try to provide any assistance we can and make adjustments to our usual programs to help provide relief to the homeless.”

The Recovery Center at Eva's Village is open seven days a week (Mon-Sat – 8am-10pm and Sun – 10am-6pm) and anyone is welcome to come in and get out of the cold. During the past week they have seen a substantial increase in the number of people from the community stopping by to rest and get warm. This also gives those who come in a chance to find out about the various activities provided for individuals who are in recovery or seeking recovery and attend one of the many workshops or classes taking place.

Eva's Village, originally a New Jersey soup kitchen, was founded in 1982 by Msgr. Vincent E. Puma in response to the increasing incidence of homelessness in his Paterson, NJ parish. But Msgr. Puma soon realized that a soup kitchen was not enough. It now includes fourteen integrated programs including: a soup kitchen, shelters for men, women, and the Hope Residence for mothers and children, transitional and permanent housing, addiction treatment for men, women and women with children and a primary care clinic.

To donate to this NJ Charity, or for more information about Eva's Village, call (973)-523-6220, go to http://www.evasvillage.org or write to: Donna Fico, Director of Marketing & Education, Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ, 07501.

