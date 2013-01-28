vcfo and Azarmehr Law Group Announce Immigration Services Panel

vcfo and Azarmehr Law Group to Host "Tapping Into the International Talent Market" Panel

Leaders in their respective fields, vcfo and the Azarmehr Law Group (ALG), have been providing companies with solutions to the obstacles encountered when recruiting, hiring and managing international talent. In Austin's tight job market, companies are facing a shortage of qualified candidates in specialized fields such as software and engineering, and many are considering hiring international talent to fill shortfalls in their workforce. For some this is a new process and limited time or resources may be impeding success. In response to this growing need for guidance through the process, vcfo and ALG have compiled a diverse team of panelists for an immigration seminar to share their experiences with the international talent marketplace, and discuss, from their perspectives, the outlook for such a need in 2013 and beyond.

Join vcfo and ALG for the “Tapping Into the International Talent Market” panel discussion on Tuesday, February 12th, 2013, in Austin. Moderated by Laura Kilcrease, Founder and Managing Director of Triton Ventures, LLC, panelists for the event include: Amy Beckstead, Partner at DLA Piper; Serena Townsend, HR Business Partner at HomeAway; and Mehron Azarmehr, Managing Partner at ALG. Topics to be explored are recruiting, vetting and hiring international candidates; navigating the visa process; integrating and managing foreign nationals; and maintaining compliance with federal requirements.

“Finding the right talent with the right skill set in today's market is difficult. We want to raise awareness about how to unravel the complexities around recruiting, hiring and managing foreign nationals. We are pleased to add this Immigration Support solution to our service offerings portfolio,” commented Ellen Wood, vcfo CEO.

Mehron Azarmehr, Austin immigration attorney and ALG Managing Partner, concurred, adding, “Many people are worried about managing foreign nationals and navigating the visa process. We help you with this, tracking the deadlines and handling compliance so you have more time to focus on your business.”

Click here to register for the panel.

