AutoHarvest, Marblar Team Up to Gamify Tech Transfer of Advanced Manufacturing Intellectual Property

The AutoHarvest Foundation and Marblar have teamed up to clickstart a revolution in advanced manufacturing. By integrating AutoHarvest's e-collaboration marketplace with Marblar's crowdsourcing platform, the companies will seek to find novel market applications for the IP from AutoHarvest member institutions.

Marblar creates competitions around dormant and emerging IP and uses challenge-driven innovation to find novel applications for the technologies. AutoHarvest members have the opportunity to create Marblar competitions around specific IP, and obtain priority access to the Marblar platform and its deep and broadly talented community that stretches into the many thousands across over 90 countries. “AutoHarvest's deep network of government and OEM relationships perfectly complements Marblar's extensive pool of creative minds from various disciplines and backgrounds,” explained Dan Perez, CEO of Marblar. “We are thrilled to be partnering up with AutoHarvest towards finding additional revenue streams for AutoHarvest's members via new market applications for their patent portfolio.”

“Our partnership with Marblar introduces our peer interest group of government, academic, manufacturing and the automotive supply chain to a whole new audience for innovation ideation and collaboration,” said Jayson Pankin, president and CEO of AutoHarvest. “Companies have found that crowd-creating is an innovative way to uncover new revenue for existing patents, expand technology into new markets as well as gain exposure to current applications.” AutoHarvest users can go to the Marblar landing page within AutoHarvest's member system and receive VIP assistance to develop and post challenges on Marblar.

ABOUT AUTOHARVEST

AutoHarvest Foundation is a Michigan 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization - led by some of the most highly respected figures in the automotive industry. AutoHarvest is designing and planning to launch a marketplace-driven e-collaboration system that accelerates innovation in advanced manufacturing. AutoHarvest is guided by its peer interest group, which consists of over 130 prominent government, university, automaker, supplier, venture capital, business accelerator and manufacturing organizations. Located within the innovation hubs of the Southeast Michigan region including Wayne State University's Research and Development Park - TechTown - and the University of Michigan's North Campus Research Complex, AutoHarvest sits in the heart of NAFTA's automotive cluster. Recently awarded a grant by the New Economy Initiative Foundation (“NEI”), AutoHarvest is part of the NEI's Detroit Regional Innovation Network, a 10-year program to boost high-tech development and job creation in Southeast Michigan. For more information visit: http://www.autoharvest.org.

ABOUT MARBLAR

Marblar crowdsources market applications for dormant and emerging technologies. Via our network of thousands of scientists, engineers and professionals from over 90 countries we use challenge-driven innovation to find new revenue streams and opportunities for our clients' IP portfolio.

Since launching in late October 2012 Marblar has been featured in Nature, The Economist, The New Scientist among others. Learn more about hosting a challenge at http://beta.marblar.com/inventor or contact us at hello(at)marblar(dot)com for a consultation with a Marblar team member.

