Third Cohort of NLN Jonas Scholars Pursue Doctoral Research in Nursing Education with $75,000 Grant

Five PhD and DNP candidates from schools designated by the Jonas Center for Nursing Excellence comprise the 2012-2013 group to be chosen for this grant that helps advance the science of nursing education.

When the program was established in 2010 with a $75,000 grant from the Jonas Center for Nursing Excellence, the NLN selected a first group of doctoral students to receive funding as they worked toward the completion of their degrees. That group has since graduated and joined the ranks of doctorally prepared nurse faculty, fulfilling the grant's stated purpose to advance the science of nursing education through evidence-based research. Scholars from the 2011-2012 cohort are actively working to advance the science of nursing education.

The Jonas Scholars Program includes a comprehensive mentoring initiative involving peer interactions as well as the supportive work between scholars and mentor-leaders. "This program reflects the NLN's dedication to faculty development and to the creation of opportunities for leadership and career advancement. Therefore, we also pay tribute to those previous cohort members who now serve as mentors," said NLN CEO Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FAAN.

Added Judith Halstead, PhD, RN, FAAN, ANEF, president of the NLN and executive associate dean for academic affairs at Indiana University School of Nursing, "We are proud to be working with the Jonas Center to expand the number of doctorates among nurse educators and look forward to the contributions these emerging leaders will make to the science of nursing education. They will serve as exemplars of academic progression in nursing education, another priority in the NLN's mission to foster excellence in nursing education to advance the nation's health."

NLN Jonas Scholars are selected through competitive review. Funds are distributed through the NLN Foundation for Nursing Education and include financial support for the scholars' research through the 2012-13 academic term, as well as travel expenses to meetings with mentors at the NLN Education Summit.

NLN Jonas Scholars - Cohort 3 (2012-2013)

Lorena Jaimes, MN, RN; University of Washington School of Nursing

Kathleen M. Keane, MS, CNL, BSN, CCRN; William F. Connell School of Nursing, Boston College

Rita Sfiligoj, MSN, MPA; Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University

Amy Weaver, MSN, RN; Villanova University College of Nursing

Janet Willhaus, MSN, RN; Washington State University School of Nursing

For additional information about current and past Jonas Scholars, please contact Elaine Tagliareni, NLN chief program officer, at 212-812-0333.

Dedicated to excellence in nursing, the National League for Nursing is the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education. The NLN offers faculty development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its 37,000 individual and more than 1,200 institutional members, comprising nursing education programs across the spectrum of higher education and health care organizations.

The mission of the Jonas Center is to advance professional nursing through grant-making and programs that improve nurse recruitment and retention; increase ethnic diversity among the nursing workforce; promote innovative practice models; and improve practice settings in New York City and beyond.

