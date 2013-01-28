How to Meet Market Demands with New Strategies and Solutions

AgentsofAmerica.ORG announces a new "Strategic Partnership" BenefitPlace & BPTradeShow. With Obamacare now a reality, Insurance Agents and their insurance clients of all sizes and every industry have questions about many employee benefits issues, BenefitPlace & BPTradeShow offer new "Strategies and Solutions" dealing with this complex and evolving issue.

AgentsofAmerica.ORG (AOA) is excited and pleased to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with BenefitPlace.biz (BP) and BPTradeShow.com (BPTS). AOA thru its “Marketing Resource” platform has created alliances with some of the insurance industry leading service providers, who primary objective is to help agents create more revenue opportunities as well as help them build and expand their current client base, explained by Angelo Gioia, Executive Director of AgentsofAmerica.ORG. “We believe BenefitPlace.biz and BPTradeShow.com have assembled the best Insurance and Benefits related information, Strategies, Solutions, products, services, and people, all in one affordable, easy-to-use set of platforms."

About BenefitPlace.biz (BP) and BPTradeShow.com (BPTS)

Working together, the BP and BPTS websites leverage the power of the internet, search engines, social/business media, and SEO to assist our partners, agents and brokers, in shortening selling cycles, reducing marketing costs, and increasing revenues. BP is an information and resource center focused on the insurance and benefits industries. BPTS, the BP sister site, is a virtual trade show driving qualified prospects - employers, employees, and individuals - to plan, program, and service providers.

What do BP and BPTS bring to the insurance and benefits marketplace for agents and brokers?

BP and BPTS combine an Inbound Marketing platform with 5 Strategies and Solutions for assisting employers in addressing the demands of PPACA/Obamacare on a compliant and profitable basis. In times of disruptive change, insurance agents and brokers are constantly being challenged to retain and as well as grow their client base. Two major factors have dramatically changed how agents and brokers do business. First, traditional outbound marketing has become more and more time consuming and expensive returning little or no ROI. BP and BPTS provide an Inbound marketing platform to assist agents and brokers to efficiently and cost-effectively drive qualified prospects to knock at their doors. Second, agents and brokers must address the new demands presented employers for dealing with PPACA/Obamacare.

Due to PPACA/Obamacare, employers of all sizes and every industry have questions about many employee benefits issues: What is their capacity to offer employee benefits? What are Qualified Health Plans (QHPs)? What are Essential Health Benefits (EHBs)? What are the Penalties, Subsidies, and more associated with PPACA? BP and BPTS present 5 Strategies and Solutions for agents and brokers to offer employers for meeting the demands of PPACA/Obamacare that are compliant and affordable. The 5 integrated strategies and solutions are turnkey: 1) Private Exchanges (Marketplaces), 2) Defined Contribution Plan Design, 3) Core and Voluntary/Workplace Plan Designs, 4) Integrated Support Technologies, and 5) Inbound Marketing.

The BP and BPTS strategies and solutions are designed to create and reinforce strong loyalty for partners with their existing clients while attracting new qualified prospects. BP and BPTS stand-out as an organization that creates affordable business solutions for its partners driving true and measurable economic value for their clients and the agency.

BP and BPTS, and their affiliated partners, are composed of business professionals who offer high quality consulting and services to the insurance and benefits marketplace. Our professionals have extensive experience and knowledge in the plans, programs, and services they offer as well as the expertise on how to use capacities to provide maximum benefit and protection to partners and their clients. The BP and BPTS commitment is to add value and build trust while establishing lasting relationships with our partners.

AgentsofAmerica.ORG has partnered with Benefitplace.biz and BPTradeShow, which provides an Inbound Marketing Platform combined with 4 Turnkey Strategies and Solutions for operating successfully in the PPACA/Obamacare benefits environment. Phil Eide, President, said. "Our mission is to assist agents and brokers in meeting the new demands of the Insurance and Benefits marketplace in 2013 and beyond by shortening selling cycles, providing strategies and solutions, reducing marketing costs, and increasing their revenues." For more information, Contact BenefitPlace.biz – Email max(at)benefitplace(dot)biz or call 216.577.5579.

About AgentsofAmerica.ORG

AgentsofAmerica.ORG is an Insurance Agent's Association and indispensable resource for news, products, services, education, and industry information throughout America. The organization's mission is to deliver the BEST people, products, information, and services to agents all designed to help them manage and grow their business and provide ongoing value to their clients. Our motto is "Bringing the BEST Together." AgentsofAmerica.ORG is offering a FREE MEMBERSHIP to anyone interested in learning about the valuable benefits the new organization offers. All members are eligible for additional discounts and access to an extensive array of other membership programs. Visit http://www.agentsofamerica.org for more information.

