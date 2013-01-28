Reveal Data Corporation's InControl Selected by U.S. Legal Support

InControl is a web based, cross browser compatible platform for analytics, document review, project management and production; recently installed at U.S. Legal Support

Reveal Data Corporation (http://www.revealdata.com), a technology company that offers document analytics, document review, and project management software in a single online platform to the legal industry's litigation market, announces that U.S. Legal Support (http://www.uslegalsupport.com) recently added its InControl™ platform to the company's comprehensive e-discovery services offering.

“When U.S. Legal Support was looking to implement our next generation document review hosting strategy, we did not just want to address last year's checklist. We wanted a platform that would run out of the box on any browser and any device,” said Andy Kass, Director of Litigation Support at U.S. Legal Support. “Rich analysis tools in a clean interface, and the ability for our clients to flexibly delegate case management tasks were also top on our requirements list. Most of all, our goal was to find a technology that offered our clients the best possible value. Reveal's InControl platform has provided it all.”

“Reveal's development approach allows us to respond to the needs of our clients, and to build tools that continually enhance the efficiency of document review, while providing significant cost value,” said Wendell Jisa, Chief Operating Officer of Reveal. “We are thrilled to be working with U.S. Legal Support to provide value and efficiency to their clients regardless of their growing data populations.” To register for an online demonstration of Reveal's InControl platform, please visit http://revealdata.com/reveal-demo-request.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support founded in 1996 is one of the leading providers of Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Trial Services, Litigation Services and ESI Services to law firms, insurance companies and corporations nationwide. The Power of Commitment mantra ensures that all services are provided with accuracy, speed and advanced technology. U.S. Legal Support has over 40 offices across the country committing to being available, involved and accountable with their national presence and local expertise. To learn more about U.S. Legal Support visit http://www.uslegalsupport.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is a technology company that offers document analytics, online document review and project management software in a single platform to the legal industry's litigation market. The company is comprised of leading-edge technologists, successful entrepreneurs, and seasoned litigation support experts who have delivered products to emerging markets for decades. Reveal sells its flagship product, InControl™ as an installed software product to law firms, corporations and service providers internationally. Reveal's InControl provides a firm the flexibility, reliability and affordability to contain litigation costs with its own analytical tools and easy-to-use document review, as well as to communicate case information across their litigation support team. Read more about Reveal at http://www.revealdata.com.

