Lamps Plus Announces 2013 Interior Design Color Trends: Lighting and In-Style Home Decor Looks

Retailer offers lighting and decorating advice to help consumers keep up with the latest color and interior design trends

Every year, the nation's top forecasters, fashionistas and futurists weigh in on the hot and haute colors to come. This year, the design team at Lamps Plus, the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, is helping consumers incorporate these latest colors into their homes with new lighting designs, website features and a few 2013 color trends predictions of their own.

“We're seeing both fashion and home design go colorful yet natural this year. Pantone has named Emerald Green the color of 2013, and we're seeing increased interest in blue and green from our customers,” says Manja Swanson, Vice President and Designer at Lamps Plus. “Pops of brighter color are increasingly popular too. Yellows and reds are definitely en vogue, but rather than being overly bold, we expect them to they take on a more subdued, sophisticated tone in the year ahead.” To identify home decor trends and deliver them to the consumer in everything from furniture to lighting fixtures, the Lamps Plus team combs a variety of sources, including design trade shows, house paint manufacturers and, of course, the runway.

Dennis Swanson, Lamps Plus President and CEO, elaborates, “Our buying team works non-stop to find on-trend designs for our customers. In response to growing interest in color, we developed and launched our designer color table lamps, named Color + Plus (TM), at the end of last year. With more than 60 colors, multiple base options, and a choice between plain and custom-printed giclee lamp shades, these designs are made-to-order, allowing us to introduce new colors, such as emerald green table lamps, the moment they become popular. We believe this type of rapid deployment represents the future of custom lighting.”

In addition to the Color + Plus line, Lamps Plus has developed a number of website features to further help customers incorporate the latest styles. The recently created Shop by Trend page offers a carefully curated selection of lighting, furniture and home accessories, matched to the latest looks in the interior design world. Each individual Shop by Trend page serves as both look-book and shopping portal for customers looking to incorporate the top interior design trends into their homes.

For “breaking news” items, the Lamps Plus Style Illuminated blog serves up daily tips, including a recent round-up of home design ideas in response to a recent Pantone announcement of Spring 2013 Color trends in fashion. The blog was launched in 2007 to provide readers with current and relevant interior design inspiration and home decorating advice.

“We're very excited that color is in, and we're happy to be able to deliver it to our customers,” notes Manja Swanson, “but color isn't the only thing that's hot today. The luxe look is extremely popular right now too, and we're seeing a lot of customer interest in mirror chests, chrome finishes and luxe crystal chandeliers. We're always fascinated by the myriad styles that can take hold at any given moment, and we look forward to continuing to take a leading role in delivering our customers designs in keeping with them.”

ABOUT LAMPS PLUS

For more than 30 years, Lamps Plus has been synonymous with excellence in the retail lighting industry. Established in 1976, Lamps Plus is the nation's largest specialty lighting store, with more than 40 superstores throughout the western United States. Together with their retail locations and online business, Lamps Plus serves customers nationwide with the largest selection of functional and decorative lighting fixtures, accessories, furniture and home decor. This selection includes hundreds of products, ranging from traditional chandeliers to the latest in home decor, available exclusively from Lamps Plus. Services include in-home lighting consultations, in-store workshops and installation from expert, licensed electricians. American Lighting Association certified designers are available to offer product recommendations and advice in all our stores, by phone or online at LampsPlus.com. The Lamps Plus family of websites also includes 55 Downing Street, Lighting Luxury Style, Builders Discount Lighting, and Lamps Plus Open Box.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363252.htm