Video Game Party Start-Up Gamewagon Celebrates 100th Birthday

Within four months of Gamewagon's launch they have booked over one hundred parties for children across the Capital and Home Counties. Children and adults get to play their favourite computer games with their friends in a new, state of the art, mobile gaming wagon.

Gamewagon is looking to recruit full and part time staff to help support the growth of the company. They are providing full training in event management and facilitation of video gaming events to those that are interested in delivering unparalleled customer service. The interest in and take up of the experience has been such that Gamewagon is investing in growing it's fleet to keep up with demand. Gamewagon now has four custom built Mercedes video game wagons located in strategic locations across London.

John Lilley, CEO said: “A Gamewagon event is an ethical, fun, quality experience that is always in demand. Also, there are many people in today's economy looking for work and we are looking for people to help grow the business.”

With Gamewagon, John has already found a quality pool of experienced people that enjoy video games, are great with kids and are looking for a fun opportunity to learn more about business and in particular gain valuable experience for their future careers. Parents love the concept and often have older siblings that are looking for full and part time work.

The Gamewagons simply ooze quality! Partnering with Mercedes gives the right impression. They do not just look good on the outside. On the inside it is a real Aladdin's cave of quality video game equipment with WiiU, Xbox 360 and PlayStation consoles. Game Experience Managers run the party and ensure that everyone is included and having fun.

Mr Lilley said: “Video gaming is a very popular pastime and making the whole event a social occasion creates a unique experience that is difficult to achieve without a lot of hassle. The Gamewagon solves this problem but it still requires talented staff to make the whole event a success. It all starts in the very beginning by understanding our customers needs, how many people there will be, their interests and what kind of theme or experience they are looking to create. Then it is about communication and delivery, every time, without fail. We take great pride in our customer feedback. Without our satisfied customers the business would be much tougher to build.”

Gamewagon are looking to create jobs around London (approximately 30 part and full time roles in the next 12 months) to become Game Experience Managers helping to run events, manage parties and support game launches across London and the Home Counties.

Gamewagon, based in Surrey, has coverage across Greater London and the Home Counties with Gamewagons based in West Byfleet, Tunbridge Wells and Uxbridge.

For more information visit http://www.gamewagon.co.uk or call 0845 319 4263

