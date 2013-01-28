PHI Management Solutions Announces Programs to Improve Emergency Preparedness and Security in Schools that fit Almost any Budget

PHI Management Solutions takes a holistic approach to emergency planning in schools. They help schools analyze risk, develop plans, and implement focused training strategies to improve their level of emergency preparedness.

The Emergency Management Division of PHI Management solutions announced emergency preparedness programs deliver comprehensive emergency management, planning, training, and support services to schools of all sizes. James Moody, Vice President of Emergency Management and Training Systems, commented that the best methodology is to take a holistic approach that accurately assesses the school's needs and then focuses the planning and training process on those needs.

Moody went on to explain that every school they worked with benefited from this approach. It's easy to become distracted, he said, by the high profile events like the Sandy Hook school shootings. Consequently, schools then overly focus on one potential event at the expense of other more likely and equally dangerous events.

Moody said that the PHI methodology is deceptively simple. “We start by doing a thorough assessment of the school's preparedness posture with the staff. We also conduct a comprehensive facility assessment and then sit down with the school's staff to review the findings and identify gaps in their current emergency plans.” Moody went on to explain that they work with the school to refine their emergency plans and then develop the targeted staff training.

Gill Colon Jr., Senior Vice President, added that PHI can also work with schools and businesses to develop their Continuity of Operations Plans (COOP) so they can stay operational during a crisis. “We have several backup power options available and also several that require no capital investment at all if the school or business is located in a qualified area,” Colon said.

PHI Management Solutions -- A Veterans Owned Small Business, Energy and Emergency Management Division, offer many different home and institutional products for emergency planning along with sustainable and backup power solutions. PHI has free downloads and information links designed to inform and assist individuals, families, organizations and businesses prepare for emergencies.

The PHI team is composed primarily of veterans with over 90 years of combined service. Each member of the team has proven themselves through combat command and has extensive experience in disaster response and planning. Team members have commanded response forces and/or participated in several disaster responses to include the 2005 crash of a civilian airliner in Afghanistan, Hurricane Katrina 2005, Southwest New Hampshire Flooding in 2005, New Hampshire Statewide flooding in 2006, Epsom, NH tornado response in 2007, the 2008 New England Ice Storm, 2009 Anthrax Response in Durham, NH, the 2010 NH Wind Storm, Hurricane Irene in 2011, the October 2011 New England Snow Storm and Super Storm Sandy in October 2012.

