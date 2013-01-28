Multiple Grammy Winner Jon Secada Celebrates 20 Years of Hits with New Single & Music Video "I'm Never Too Far Away"

With a career spanning over two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the acclaimed, romantic sounds of Jon Secada, have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. In honor of the 20th Anniversary of his first hit (“Just Another Day”), Secada recently released his latest single and music video, “I'm Never Too Far Away,” which is currently climbing the Billboard Magazine Adult Contemporary chart.

“I'm Never Too Far Away” marks the Cuban-American singer/songwriter's first collaboration with Billboard Magazine's five-time “Producer of the Year,” and six-time ASCAP “Songwriter of the Year” winner, Rudy Perez. The powerful duo forged an immediate chemistry and in just a short time created an uplifting ballad, which stays true to Jon's signature and timeless sound.

Filmed on location in Florida, the “I'm Never Too Far Away” music video brings the powerful ballad to life, showcasing the various emotions experienced when distance and love combine to create challenges. Taking on a military theme, which Jon says shows “the connection of loss and love that so many of our military families are going through these days," the video is as impactful and lasting as the song's lyric and melody. A dedicated father and family man himself, Jon enlists the talents of his children for this emotional music video.

Beyond his own hits, Secada is widely recognized for his impeccable songwriting skills. One of his first major breaks came from collaborating with Gloria Estefan in the late 1980s, which led to him co-writing her #1 hit single, “Coming Out of the Dark.” Since then, Secada has gone on to pen countless popular songs for superstars such as Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, including Martin's #1 hit, “She's All I Ever Had.”

Secada's impact goes beyond music as he has devoted himself to assisting global charitable groups through his namesake non-profit organization, Jon Secada Charities. He has been active with causes to help Hispanic Americans, children, AIDS research and the fight against child abuse. His commitment to education and helping others led him to create the Jon Secada Music Scholarship at the University of Miami. He was also honored with a world leadership award by The Pan American Health Organization for leading a Hepatitis C awareness campaign with pharmaceutical giant MERCK and The American Liver Foundation. In September 2012, Jon headlined the "Miami Rocks The Troops" benefit concert, supporting US military veterans across the country.

With his current and ongoing projects, Jon's popularity is as strong as ever. An avid fan of social media, he is currently followed by more than 825,000 fans on Twitter. For more information on Jon, “I'm Never Too Far Away” and his concert schedule, visit http://www.JonSecada.com, or follow him on Facebook and Twitter @JonSecada.

