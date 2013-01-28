Weak Economy Takes Heavy Toll on Young, Single Women Says Online Dating Website, SugarDaddyForMe.com

A recent survey of the members of online dating site, SugarDaddyForMe.com revealed that the negative effects of the continuing weak economy are taking twice as deep a toll on younger single women in particular. In response to the results of this survey, SugarDaddyForMe.com has launched a unique offer among premium online dating websites, thus their female members can now enjoy One Full Month of Totally Free Access, including the ability to contact any sugar daddies they wish to by email or live audio video chat at absolutely no cost to them in their first full month.

Due to the continuing poor economy and the lack of jobs, the world's largest dating site for younger single women seeking financially successful men, SugarDaddyForMe.com is seeing a huge influx of young women in search of a sugar daddy to mentor them and help them through difficult financial times. But, according to the research made by SugarDaddyForMe.com, the problem for many young women is that they can't even afford to pay for the first month's membership fee in order to find that generous, supportive man they are looking for on the site. SugarDaddyForMe.com has come up with an unique solution to this problem. Responding to the toll that the weak economy has taken especially on younger, single women, premium online dating website, SugarDaddyForMe.com, intends to make 2013 the best year yet in the sugar daddy dating world as they announce an unequaled opportunity for young women everywhere seeking a mature, successful and supportive man. Beginning in January, sugar daddies and sugar babies can enjoy their first full month of membership absolutely free with complete access to all of the site's premium services.

Potential sugar daddies and sugar babies will now have the opportunity to take advantage of this bold new offer, never before available on any sugar daddy dating website. No other top dating site provides this opportunity for sugar daddies and sugar babies to meet and communicate with each other for one full month , without any financial risk at all.

"This is a unique offer that no other premium online dating website we know of has made available to the dating public. We are taking this bold risk because we believe that it is the best way to let single women who have been negatively affected by the economy, find out how unique, rewarding and completely unlike any other dating site in the world SugarDaddyForMe.com is, and be able to do so at absolutely no cost for a full month. We are taking this opportunity to introduce the site to younger single women as well as to successful men, who might never have tried our site or any sugar daddy dating site otherwise." says the founder of SugarDaddyForMe.com, Gautam Sharma.

When deciding to change their previous 3-day free trial period to one full month instead, SugarDaddyForMe.com conducted extensive research detailing members' experiences using this adult dating site. Thanks to the responses of their dedicated members, research revealed that when younger female members suffering financial hardship were given the chance to use all the features the website provides, including the ability to contact sugar daddies for a long enough period of time, almost all female members became loyal SugarDaddyForMe users.

SugarDaddyForMe.com has long been known as a secret treasure to those who have experienced this literally life changing online dating service which they say is unlike any other. Their new offer of a full one month trial with no risk and no cost, invites new would-be sugar babies and sugar daddies to discover the website. The site's internal research makes them confident that when young, single women are able to use the site for a full month absolutely free, they will join the current 4 million loyal, long term members who actively participate on the SugarDaddy forum.

SugarDaddyForMe.com feels that this latest offer is the perfect no risk opportunity for women experiencing difficul financial times who have been thinking about searching for their own sugar daddy, but never took the next step for one reason or another, including for many women, financial reasons. For more information visit: http://www.sugardaddyforme.com/adult-dating-services/30day/

Online dating website, SugarDaddyForMe.com is the World's Largest Sugar Daddy Matchmaking, Personals and Dating service with over 4 million members. Since launching in 2005, the website has set the mold for the sugar daddy cultural phenomenon with the goal to bring together successful, generous men and attractive young women that love to be pampered, spoiled and supported. Recently featured in MTV's True Life episode "I Am a Sugar Baby", two episodes of both The Montel Williams Show and The Tyra Banks Show, Good Morning America, The New York Times and numerous other TV shows, publications, documentaries and anthropological studies, SugarDaddyForMe.com is the world's largest online dating website for sugar daddies and sugar babies looking for mutually rewarding relationships.

