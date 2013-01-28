Legacy Healthcare to Present Poster with Data on their Chemotherapy Induced Alopecia Development at the Next American Association on Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Studies suggest that hair loss is the most traumatic side effect of cancer treatment, and there is no therapeutic solution available to date; we are proud to work towards a safe and hopefully effective solution.

Legacy Healthcare, a company developing innovative products for hair and scalp disorders with a special focus on supportive oncology treatments, today announced that it has been invited to present data on their new hair research in a poster at the next annual meeting of the American Association on Cancer Research.

"Hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Studies suggest that hair loss is the most traumatic side effect of cancer treatment. Every year, six million persons suffer from chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced alopecia (CRIA), and there is no therapeutic solution available to date. We are proud to work towards a safe and hopefully effective solution,” said Saad Harti, President of Legacy Healthcare.

About Excessive Hair Loss and CG210™

In 2012, Legacy launched CG210, a product addressing male and female excessive hair loss. Safety and efficacy of CG210 has been demonstrated in nine studies. Studies suggest that CG210 acts on both, prolonging the duration of hair in its growing phase, and stimulating regrowth of resting hair bulbs, which is also one of the therapeutic strategies in addressing chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced alopecia (CRIA). CG210 is a safe GMP-grade botanical blend for topical use on the scalp.

About Legacy Healthcare

Founded in 2005, Legacy Healthcare is an oncology supportive care and dermatology company. It develops and markets innovative products for hair & scalp disorders, with a special focus on supportive oncology treatments, in particular chemotherapy-induced alopecia. Legacy Healthcare aims to become the first company to market a topical product for chemotherapy and for the prevention and recovery of radiotherapy-induced alopecia. In 2012, the company has finalized the development of CG210™, a patented product for male androgenetic alopecia and female pattern hair loss. At present, the company is engaged in global partnering and out-licensing activities, and launching through its own capabilities in selected markets.

