Adams Distribution, one Of Houston's Largest Warehousing and Logistics Companies, Announces a New EDI Computerized Inventory Tracking System

There are other logistics and warehousing companies, but none have achieved the industry-wide recognition that Adams Distribution, a leading Houston Warehouse, has earned over 30+ years of service.

Adams Warehouse & Delivery is utilizing an EDI Computerized Inventory Tracking System to keep their client's items accounted for at all stages in the logistical process. Logistics companies need to know where each and every item is located from the time the shipment enters the warehouse, to the time it reaches its destination. Before the materials are moved into the warehouse, it is the job of logistics companies like Adams, to check for quality and accuracy as per the specifications laid out in the planning phase.

Adams Distributing is one of the logistics companies that adheres to its own strictly enforced logistics planning system. When an order is made, it is entered into their computerized system, and is routed to an account manager, who makes sure that the products are received into the warehouse safely, and in tip-top condition.

The company reports that it offers dock height services, and rail services, at all three of their warehouses. Every logistics consideration has been anticipated by Adams with the availability of climate controlled space, dry space, outdoor storage and even FDA Approved Clean Rooms. Adams Management explains that they develop cost-effective logistics chain plans for storage using their flexible racked and floor storage cross dock distribution.

The additional logistics services run the full gamut from picking, packing, packaging, kitting and full dock height services, all the way to having items pick packed or shrink wrapped. All of these services are traditionally performed prior to warehousing. Any pallet product can be repacked at the same time.

Al Adams, Jr., CEO of Adams Warehouse & Delivery, had this to say recently: “Our job is to work with our clients to develop the best warehouse logistics strategies to help reduce their costs for storing inventories. Over the past 30+ years, we have developed and fine-tuned our systems to make this a reality”.

Security is never an issue with the utilization of Central Station Monitored Security Cameras. This also extends to fire protection with a fully sprinklered facility, and equates to peace of mind for all of their clients on a 24-hour basis, 7-days a week. The company takes the position that success has been achieved through the integration of high technologies, the latest equipment, and a well trained staff.

