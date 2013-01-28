Established Minneapolis Trial Attorney Joins the Law Firm of Meshbesher & Spence

Prestigious personal injury law firm, Meshbesher and Spence hires established trial attorney, James B. Sheehy at their Minneapolis office.

The Minnesota law firm of Meshbesher and Spence is proud to announce that James B. Sheehy has joined their firm.

Mr. Sheehy will be working in the Minneapolis, Minnesota office where his late brother, John, was managing partner at the time of his sudden passing in April 2012. Mr. James Sheehy will utilize his experience and skills as a trial lawyer to help those in need of a strong advocate.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School, cum laude, in 1989, Mr. Sheehy clerked for Associate Justice John E. Simonett the Minnesota Supreme Court. He then embarked on a career in trial work, starting with Faegre & Benson, LLP in 1990, and ultimately opening his own office in 1997, where he focused his practice on commercial litigation and criminal defense, trying cases in state and federal courts.

With over 22 years of experience, Mr. Sheehy has earned respect of clients and peers alike. He received “AV” distinction through Martindale-Hubble. In 2011, Mr. Sheehy was certified as Criminal Law Specialist through the Minnesota State Bar Association. Leading attorneys, who have completed a rigorous approval process, including an examination in the specialty area, peer review, and documented experience in jury trials and other aspects of criminal law, earn the certified specialist designation.

As a trial attorney at Meshbesher & Spence, Ltd., Mr. Sheehy will focus on representing people seeking redress for personal injuries.

About Meshbesher & Spence The Minnesota attorneys of Meshbesher & Spence have been representing families in crisis for more than 50 years. Ron Meshbesher established his Minneapolis legal practice in 1961 with experienced staff dedicated to preserving and defending the welfare of Minnesotan families.

The law firm has locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Rochester, Minnesota.

The firm focuses in civil litigation and criminal law, including Personal Injury, Class Action, Criminal Defense and Civil Litigation.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356061.htm