TR Building & Remodeling, Inc of New Canaan Receives Houzz's 2013 'Best Of Houzz' Award

Annual Survey and Analysis of 11 Million Monthly Users Reveals Top-Rated U.S. Professionals

TR Building & Remodeling, Inc of New Canaan, CT has been awarded “Best Of Houzz” 2013 by Houzz (http://www.houzz.com), the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design. This local design build firm specializing in residential remodeling was chosen by the more than 11 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community.

The Houzz “Best Of Houzz” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Customer Satisfaction award winners are based on homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling professionals in 12 categories ranging from architects, and interior designers to contractors and other residential remodeling professionals. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the community of 11 million monthly users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors to their personal ideabooks via the Houzz site and mobile apps.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Houzz community with a Design Award. The homeowners gave us the freedom to design the space to meet their needs and allow ample room for creativity. The result is now being referred to as the ‘ultimate man cave'. We were delighted to be part of such an exceptional project that realized the homeowner's dream.” –Todd Drury and Rick Krug, owners of TR Building & Remodeling, Inc.

“Our experience with INTEX Millwork Solutions was terrific. We value their professionalism and ability to deliver exactly what we needed in a timely manner. We couldn't ask for more in a partner and look forward to working with INTEX on future projects” – Todd Drury and Rick Krug, owners of TR Building & Remodeling, Inc.

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of community. “We're delighted to recognize TR Building & Remodeling, Inc. among our “Best Of” professionals for design as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

With Houzz, homeowners can identify not only the top-rated professionals like TR Building & Remodeling, Inc., but also those whose work matches their own aspirations for their home. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

About TR Building & Remodeling, Inc.

TR Building & Remodeling Inc. is a full service design build firm based in New Canaan, CT specializing in residential renovations, additions and new construction in southern Fairfield County. Through every phase of the architectural design and building process we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional experience to each client. Learn more at http://www.trbuilt.com

About Houzz

Houzz is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, ‘advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

About INTEX Millwork Solutions

INTEX Millwork Solutions specializes in the manufacture of high quality, maintenance free architectural millwork products. In addition to their standard product offering, their technical capabilities make them the ‘go-to' company for those difficult projects that require job specific engineering and design assistance. INTEX's strength in both traditional workmanship and engineering technology crafts intricately detailed, high-quality millwork for distinctive homes and buildings. Learn more at http://www.intexmillwork.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354639.htm