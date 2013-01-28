Find Me An Advisor Starts a New Medicare Section to Guide Americans in Getting the Best out of Medicare

Find Me An Advisor.com starts a new Medicare advisory service to help clients plan against future healthcare costs.

With more than 80 million Americans subscribing to it, and the “baby boomer” generation entering the 65+ age bracket, Medicare is becoming an extremely important and sought after financial service. According to 65incorporated, current advisory services like 1-800-Medicare and Medicare.gov are not proving to have sufficient guidance. Hence, to provide direction and guidance about getting the maximum benefits from various provisions of the Medicare Act, Find Me An Advisor.com has started a new website section known as Medicare. This section will help Americans understand Medicare and choose the best options for their own individual needs. Find Me An Advisor (FMA) has been providing various financial planning services for quite some time now. For more information, readers can visit http://www.findmeanadvisor.com and receive assistance on ensuring a sound financial future.

Medicare is a government-funded program launched to help seniors receive medical aid. It was launched in the 1960s to help Americans above the age of 65 in getting medical help. During those days, with rising costs, the government wanted to protect the older population, which was finding it difficult to avail private health insurance. It currently covers almost 40 million Americans aged 65+ years and nearly 8 million disabled Americans. With almost all citizens contributing about 3 percent of their salaries towards Medicare during their employment days, it is very important that they take full benefit of its provisions during their time of need.

Medicare is going to be a very important tool in the future. Especially with the baby boomer generation crossing 65 years of age, it will play an important role in the nation's health. Having said that, it is still a confusing maze that needs proper guidance to navigate through and get the best benefit. Recent survey (65incorporated), indicates almost 30% Americans being unable to jot out their Medicare path. Even when taking help of 1-800-Medicare, Medicare.gov or other government resources, the range of people unable to get proper help ranged from 80% to 35%. Having seen this first hand, Find Me An Advisor has opened up a new Medicare service to provide guidance in getting Medicare Advice.

Find Me An Advisor (FMA) is one of the best financial advisory service providers that pair highly trained Certified Financial Planners with people seeking financial advice, so that they can secure their future with smart decisions. Experienced in financial planning, these advisors understand a client's needs, study their financial condition, and provide viable solutions. For more information visit: http://www.findmeanadvisor.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10347815.htm