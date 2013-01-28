Animal Behavior College Spotlights Success Story of Formerly Homeless Dog Training Graduate

Animal Behavior College recent blog post highlights the courage and perseverance of Angie Ade, a formerly homeless Dog Training graduate who has now established a successful dog training business.

Angie Ade, Animal Behavior College dog training graduate, persevered during a time of personal loss, homelessness and potential educational setbacks. Her inspirational story in the latest blog on the company's website highlights how with the help of a caring community and her school's academic flexibility, Angie was encouraged to ultimately establish a successful dog training business when the odds were most stacked against her.

In 2008 Angie enrolled at Animal Behavior College(ABC) in the Certified Dog Obedience Training program. Growing up in a household full of dogs because of her family's empathy for every dog needing a forever home, the choice seemed like a natural one for her. ABC is the largest animal career vocational school of its kind in North America, and the successful program design combines an in-home study curriculum with hands-on externship training. The flexible programs enable students to complete the courses at their own pace, and get practical, real-world experience in their local environment working with a mentor trainer, groomer, or in a veterinary hospital.

Shortly after enrolling at ABC, Angie became homeless due to the economy and lived out of her van. However, that did not stop her drive to succeed. A single mom with two children she always believed in her personal mantra, "Keep it pushing, never give up!” She worked hard to continue her classes and dog training education. With the support of family; donated study space from her friends at the Terrace Café in Venice Beach, California; and the flexibility afforded by Animal Behavior College's program, she spent hours each day working on skills that would ultimately raise her out of her plight.

Angie persevered and happily graduated in April, 2010. She now owns and operates her own growing dog training business, Doggie's Ade, where she trains with positive reinforcement techniques. She continues to move forward with the love and support of her friends, doggie pals, and her two children, Joshua and Kylie who enjoy helping her train her doggie clients. Angie loves to walk and work with dogs at the Venice boardwalk because it really helps with their socialization training. Angie is considered one of the most compassionate dog trainers in the region and has earned the local title of “Venice Beach's own Dog Whisperer”.

“If it wasn't for the caring staff at Animal Behavior College who helped to extend my deadlines in order for me to complete the program and help me succeed, to be honest, I don't know where I'd be, says Angie. “ They believed in me and I learned to overcome my many obstacles and believe in myself. Learning about dogs is a daily activity and each day takes me to a different level, not only in training but in life!” says Angie.

To hear Angie's story and read about her compelling challenges that she overcame to achieve her success, please visit our blog at:

http://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com/blog/animal-behavior-college-success-angie-ade/

Animal Behavior College (ABC) is the largest animal vocational school of its kind in North America. ABC currently offers three programs – a Certified Dog Obedience Instructor training program, a Certified Veterinary Assistant program and a Certified Grooming Instruction program. ABC has training locations in all 50 states as well as in every Canadian province and is the premier school for animal lovers who wish to pursue animal-related careers.

