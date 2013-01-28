Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro Welcome New Partner, New Name

Shapiro, Lewis & Appleton welcome Mark Favaloro, as well as the firm's new name; Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro

Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro is proud to welcome Mark Favaloro as the firm's newest partner, as well as the firm's new name: Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro. Mark Favaloro has been with the firm for almost one year.

Mark brings 30 years of trial experience to Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro, having handled matters in the trial courts of the Commonwealths of Virginia and Massachusetts, as well as in the United States District Courts and Courts of Appeal in the First and Fourth Circuits. Mark recently gained recognition in the legal community as a health care defense attorney in southeast Virginia, and over the last several years has lectured to physicians and nurses on leading health care legal issues at grand rounds and in conference settings.

In addition, Mark has served as panel moderator and panelist on Virginia Continuing Legal Education seminars, teaching Virginia lawyers on issues relating to medical malpractice cases and settlement alternatives for personal injury cases. Now at Shapiro, Lewis & Appleton, Mark is returning to his earlier practice roots, focusing on helping injured plaintiffs.

About Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro

Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro is dedicated to representing those injured due to the carelessness and fault of others. The firm's web site describes its services and gives key information on rail, truck and car accidents, faulty product injuries, medical negligence, brain/head injuries and other topics. Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro has represented thousands of rail workers and other accident victims throughout the eastern region of the United States since the firm was founded.

Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro attorneys are real trial lawyers, as opposed to some lawyers who run T.V. ads but have never have handled a major injury trial. The firm's experienced team of lawyers realizes that such cases often require the selection of forensic experts familiar with accident reconstruction and with federal safety regulations, as well as painstaking creation of visual exhibits to document our client's unique injuries.

Shapiro, Lewis, Appleton & Favaloro is a member of the International Society of Primerus Law Firms.

