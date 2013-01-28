Ever After Expertly Matches Engaged Couples to Their Perfect Wedding Venue

New Wedding Company Combines Innovative Venue Search Technology With Hands-On Expertise of Wedding Venue Specialists to Make a Perfect Match

Ever After today announced that it has entered the $298 billion wedding industry to offer engaged couples a simpler, more effective and complimentary service to find and book venues for wedding events. The Company is launching its Perfect Match™ venue expertise in four local markets—Las Vegas, Southern California, Houston and Dallas—as well as the most popular destination wedding locations worldwide.

The first step in planning a wedding is the often confusing and time-consuming process of identifying venues that match a couple's unique vision and wedding date. With an exclusive database of Bride-Certified™ wedding venues that have undergone extensive reference and background checks, Ever After can confidently match couples to highly recommended, reputable and trusted establishments that meet their wedding criteria.

“The perfect wedding starts with the perfect wedding venue, but all too often the search for a venue that matches your vision, wedding date and budget can be frustrating and tiresome,” said Amy Fitzgerald, Vice President of Marketing for Ever After. “We realized an opportunity to evolve that overwhelming search process by building a trusted brand in the wedding space that offers a simple, personalized solution for couples who need help finding ceremony and reception sites.”

Expert Wedding Venue Specialists Add a Personal Touch That Makes all the Difference:

Ever After's free, personalized solution allows couples to search its web-based Perfect Match technology to easily identify the wedding venues that match a unique set of wedding criteria. The Company's Wedding Venue Specialists then initiate a personal relationship with the couple to understand their wedding vision and schedule appointments with venues that perfectly match their style, personality and budget.

"I was worried that I would not be able to find the luxury wedding venue in Las Vegas that I envisioned for my wedding. Then I found Ever After and met Scott, my personal Wedding Venue Specialist," said Julie Hoermann, a Bermuda bride getting married in Las Vegas. "His genuine enthusiasm, local venue knowledge and wedding planning expertise really put me at ease. But it was the time he took to get to know us that made all the difference. By finding out what was important to me and my fiancé, he completely understood our vision and found us exactly what we were looking for in no time."

Unique to the bridal industry, Specialists with Ever After's expert team have personally visited each property within its exclusive portfolio of highly recommended Bride-Certified Wedding Venues. As a result, the Wedding Venue Specialists apply their first-hand knowledge to narrow down the list of potential venues and help couples find the location that is just right.

“Many brides spend too much time wandering aimlessly around the Internet or wasting hours calling venues and driving all over to multiple locations seeking information,” said Fitzgerald. “Ever After has already done the legwork; we know what is out there in every style and price range. We can save couples from falling in love with a venue that is not available or within their budget, and help them find a beautiful backdrop that meets all of their expectations.”

Ever After's Experts Also Plan Destination Weddings and Honeymoons:

Ever After also caters to the nearly 25 percent of engaged couples planning a destination wedding. With their extensive knowledge of wedding venues and strong relationships with venue partners, the Romance Travel Specialists can help couples find the romantic destination and location that is perfect for their wedding and honeymoon.

Equally valuable is the Specialists' knowledge of specific wedding requirements for each international location, so that couples are totally prepared when the Big Day arrives. They will even coordinate all group travel, hotel accommodations and activities to ensure that guests are well-taken care of and have the time of their lives.

No matter where a bride and groom envision getting married, whether it be a luxurious ballroom overlooking the lights of Las Vegas, a charming outdoor garden in Houston or a white sand beach at a tropical resort, Ever After's experienced team of Specialists coupled with its online search and comparison tool make it the best venue resource available to happy couples planning their dream hometown or destination weddings.

For more information regarding Ever After, its exclusive portfolio of Bride-Certified venues, or wedding venue searches and appointments, please contact 1-855-222-1498 or visit http://www.everafter.com.

About Ever After:

Ever After is a wedding company that offers engaged couples free planning resources to easily find and book their dream venues for wedding ceremonies, receptions and related wedding events in Las Vegas, Southern California, Houston and Dallas. Couples simply use the web-based Perfect Match™ search and comparison tool to identify a select list of venues that match their wedding criteria. Then the Company's expert team of Wedding Venue Specialists works closely with the couple to understand their vision and schedule appointments to find the perfect location.

With an exclusive database of Bride-Certified wedding venues that have undergone extensive reference and background checks, Ever After endorses only highly recommended establishments that are reputable, reliable and trustworthy. Having personally visited each Bride-Certified property, the Wedding Venue Specialists apply their first-hand knowledge to narrow down the list of potential venues and help couples find the location that matches their vision, personality and budget. Once a couple finds their perfect wedding venue through Ever After, the Company is paid a referral fee by the venue. Similar to a real estate agency, Ever After helps couples find the best wedding venues, navigate contracts, and ensures that they get the fairest price.

Ever After also provides brides and grooms interested in a destination wedding or tropical honeymoon with its expertise and personalized knowledge of popular destination wedding and honeymoon venues worldwide, from the Caribbean and the South Pacific to Mexico and Fiji.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364116.htm