The Chinese Drywall Complaint Center is endorsing JJ Staten Homes as the go-to Chinese drywall remediation professionals when it comes to Florida homeowners waiting for their home to be repaired as part of the Knauf Tianjin toxic Chinese drywall court settlement. The group says, "We are urging homeowners who are part of the Knauf Tainjin Multi District Litigation Settlement to not wait any longer; we want your home to get repaired now, we believe JJ Staten Homes is the answer, and we are encouraging Florida homeowners that qualify for the settlement to call this contractor at 800-481-1961 for more information." http://www.jjstatenhomes.com/

The Chinese Drywall Complaint Center endorsed JJ Staten Homes as the preferred remediation contractor for toxic Chinese drywall in the state of Florida in April of 2011, and the group continues to believe when it comes to a toxic Chinese drywall remediation in Florida these toxic Chinese drywall remediation professionals offer the most comprehensive services available. The Chinese Drywall Complaint Center says, "We are now urging Florida homeowners who qualify for the Knauf Tianjin toxic Chinese drywall settlement to call JJ Staten homes for a very high quality remediation process that can begin almost immediately; typically within 3 to 5 weeks of the necessary approvals, as opposed to six months from now, or even next year." The Chinese Drywall Complaint Center is urging any Florida homeowner, who is part of the Knauf Tianjin toxic Chinese drywall settlement to call JJ Staten homes at 800-461-1961 for more information about their services. http://ChineseDrywallComplaintCenter.Com

The Chinese Drywall Complaint Center says, "When it comes to properly cleaning up a toxic Chinese drywall home in Florida, we have endorsed JJ Staten Homes, because we believe they are the toxic Chinese drywall professionals, and again, if you are part of the Knauf Tianjin toxic Chinese drywall settlement, we are encouraging you to call this firm, and get your home's remediation process started almost immediately, as opposed to six months from now, or longer. For more information about JJ Staten Homes please call them at 800-481-1961, or contact them via their web site at http://www.jjstatenhomes.com

Important disclosure from the Chinese Drywall Complaint Center: "We were not paid a fee for our endorsement of JJ Staten Homes. We have seen this contractors work product, this contractor is extremely ethical, honest, and we are passionate about making certain Florida homeowners that are actual participants in the Knauf Tianjin toxic Chinese drywall court settlement get the best possible contractor, at the earliest opportunity." http://ChineseDrywallComplaintCenter.Com

(United States District Court-Eastern District of Louisiana MDL Case #2047)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366293.htm