New Animated Series Teaches Evolution to Small Children - Just in Time for Darwin Day

Evolution is a highly misunderstood subject. Artist Jon Perry aims to clarify evolutionary concepts through a series of educational animations called “Stated Clearly”.

With Darwin Day coming up on February 12, some are thrilled and others are outraged by artist Jon Perry's new animated series on evolution called ‘Stated Clearly'.

Stated Clearly videos (which are posted on YouTube for free viewing) take complicated scientific topics, simplify them, and present them in 3-10 minute animations. They are written and created for high school students but are also attracting the attention of younger children. Most of the feedback on the project has been positive but Perry has a growing collection of angry letters from parents who feel the topic of evolution is simply too controversial for small children.

“There's nothing in our videos that should be inappropriate for children. We simply stick to the science.” commented Perry.

When Charles Darwin first proposed the Theory of Evolution by Natural Selection in 1859, it caused a divide between science and some religious groups. Scientists were amazed by the power of this new theory to finally make sense of the biological world and the fossil record. Evolution quickly became a catalyst for new ideas, sparking thousands of useful discoveries in medicine, ecology, geology, genetics, and even psychology.

Some religious groups however, saw evolution as a direct attack on the Biblical account of creation. Even today, in light of all the discoveries evolution has helped scientists make, and in spite of an ever-growing collection of evidence supporting the theory, some religious groups want evolution out of our classrooms and away from our children.

“I was aware of the disdain some religious folks have for evolution before I started the project. With that in mind I've written my scripts as religiously neutral as possible. Some people however, don't seem to care how nicely the information is presented.”

A growing number of Christians have found ways to maintain their faith while still accepting science, even the theory of evolution. Kenneth R. Miller, a faithful Catholic and cell biologist has written several books on the subject and even testified in court on the importance of evolution in public schools. Francis Collins, the man in charge of the Human Genome Project is both a Bible loving Evangelical and an avid supporter of evolution. He founded the Biologos Foundation, a group of scientists and religious leaders devoted to helping other Christians understand the importance of science without losing their faith in God.

When asked how old a child should be before learning about evolution Perry replied, “Evolutionary change is largely driven by death and reproduction. If a child has a basic understanding of these two topics, they will have no problem understanding evolution. Most kids are probably ready between ages of 5 and 10.”

You can see Perry's work at http://www.StatedClearly.com. So far he and his team have created 3 of the 16 planned animations which cover the related topics of Genetics and Evolution. Each film works as a stand alone piece and also as a segment in an overarching curriculum. When the project is complete, it will function as an entire introductory course to Genetics and Evolution.

They will all be made available free on YouTube and can be used as teaching aids in classrooms.

The Stated Clearly group is currently seeking sponsors and accepting donations to fund the rest of the project.

