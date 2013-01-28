REMI Announces South Florida as Luxury Market of the Week

The Real Estate Marketing Insider reveals its choice for this week's Luxury Market of the Week as South Florida.

The Real Estate Marketing Insider announced that it had chosen its Luxury Market of the Week for the third week of January. The Insider's choice was the luxury market of South Florida, an area including Boca Raton, Palm Beach, and Miami.

REMI's choice comes following a news from the Sun Sentinel that South Florida's luxury housing market appeared to be making a strong comeback. The area was hit hard by the 2008 housing crash, and saw its luxury property values dip in recent years, with sales slowing; at the height of the crash, some sellers had to wait upwards of a year for sales. In the last year however, experts are seeing signs of rising prices, increased transactions, and renewed buyer confidence. Counties in South Florida saw an extremely successful 2012. Broward County had a yearly sales volume of $768 million, a 47-percent rise from three years prior. Similarly, Palm Beach County had at least 791 sales of properties over $1million in 2012, as much as 33 percent higher since 2009.

These signs of recovery should inspire more buyers, and realtors should invest in the South Florida market with confidence. South Florida is a wealthy, cosmopolitan area which attracts big-ticket buyers. It is instantly recognizable as a high-tourism area, with its myriad attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios. Plus, its year-round sunny weather attracts seasonal buyers from around the globe. This worldwide renown means that Florida luxury properties are easy to market through real estate social marketing or other online means. Any agent would benefit from having a property in his or her catalogue from REMI's Luxury Market of the Week.

