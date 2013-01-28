SuperFastYellowPages.com Launched as Alternative to PPC Advertising and Blind Web Searching

SuperFastYellowPages.com has been launched as an alternative to expensive pay-per-click advertising and inefficient web searching for locating local products and services.

Super Fast Yellow Pages founder Lou Pereira says the days of guessing which keywords to use, only to be left to scroll through countless search results that may or may not be a usable match, are over.

The site relieves consumers of the “heavy lifting” of creating a call list, calling multiple businesses, dealing with disconnected numbers and voice mail boxes, or calling back those companies that couldn't be reached on subsequent tries.

SuperFastYellowPages.com saves consumers time and money, and it's fast, free and easy.

In their own words, users simply enter a request in the Super Fast Yellow Pages search bar – no need for specific keywords, phrases, or search engine strategy. The site goes to work instantly, alerting all relevant businesses in the area to the request.

“It's a simple one-step process with minimal user inputs,” Pereira says. “It empowers the consumer to instantly broadcast their needs to all matching businesses in their area, and provides business owners with highly-qualified leads from ready-to-buy customers.”

Super Fast Yellow Pages calls all matching businesses in an area simultaneously for unbiased search results. There is no preferential treatment for contacting one business over another. All publicly listed businesses are called whether they subscribe to the service or not.

“We believe in an open and transparent platform, so we don't rely on any secret algorithm to find matching businesses,” Pereira says. “We don't put a limit on the number of matching businesses we contact, nor do we direct consumers to a highest bidder.”

Super Fast Yellow Pages services are free for both consumers and businesses. Pereira says that businesses can upgrade from the free plan to a paid monthly subscription that will expand their service area, which works well for Internet-based and mail-order businesses looking to serve customers outside of their immediate area.

SuperFastYellowPages.com guarantees anonymity, privacy and security for all consumers using their services. Customers can choose to reveal their contact information only to those businesses they contact directly after the search.

For more information, visit the SuperFastYellowPages.com website, Email info@SuperFastYellowPages.com, or call 201-312-1115.

About Super Fast Yellow Pages:

SuperFastYellowPages.com is a valuable tool for consumers to simplify local searches. The site uses patent-pending technology to help consumers tap the resources of search engines, online local directories, local business directories and phone books instantly and simultaneously to alert them of a prospective customer's need. Local businesses are then directed to respond to the consumer's request through an anonymous Email address system.

Consumers no longer have to do the “heavy lifting” of creating a call list, calling multiple businesses, dealing with disconnected numbers and voice mail boxes, or calling back those companies that couldn't be reached on subsequent tries. A single search request instantly retrieves price quotes, exclusive deals, and personalized answers from local merchants competing for new and repeat business in real-time.

