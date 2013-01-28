Hippie Hollow Homes Releases Austin Real Estate Market Update for December 2012

Shenoah Grove, president of Hippie Hollow Homes, an Austin real estate company that's participated in more than 1,200 real estate transactions since 2004, has released a report on the real estate market for December 2012. To view the report an infographic, visit her official website.

December 2012 was another good month for the Austin real estate market, marketing the 19th straight month of existing home sales volume increases, according to a recent report released by the Austin Board of Realtors®.

"How good is the Austin market right now?" asks Hippie Hollow Homes President Shenoah Grove. "There are 1,531 single-family homes for sale within Austin as of 01/15/13, averaging 107 days on the market. When a market averages under 180 days, it is said to be a ‘sellers' market, so 107 days on the market means that the Austin real estate market is flourishing."

Here are the statistics for Austin, Texas, for December 2012 according to ABOR:



1,828 – Single-family homes sold, 17 percent more than December 2011.

$210,000 – Median price for single-family homes, 11 percent more than December 2011.

71 – Average number of days single-family homes spent on the market, 18 days fewer than December 2011.

1,367 – New single-family home listings on the market, one percent fewer than December 2011.

5,129 – Active single-family home listings on the market, 22 percent fewer than December 2011.

1,519 – Pending sales for single-family homes, 24 percent more than December 2011.

2.7 – Months of inventory* of single-family homes, 1.4 months less than December 2011.

$513,028,200 – Total dollar volume of single-family properties sold, 35 percent more than December 2011.

Mrs. Grove, who's company Hippie Hollow Homes has participated in more than 1,200 real estate transactions since 2004, is hosting a 'Real Estate State of the Union' address through her Austin Real Estate Networking Club on Thursday, February 21, 2013, where she will detail how the market performed in 2012 and how it should perform in 2013 in Austin, Texas.

"Just because the market in Austin has shown great improvement over the past year doesn't mean that everyone is in a good position to sell their house quickly," says Ms. Grove. "If you have little, no, or even negative equity, you can still sell your home fast in Austin, Texas. But you may require the assistance of an experienced real estate professional to do so."

