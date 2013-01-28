Austin Real Estate Company Lion Pride Capital Partners Unveils New Website

Lion Pride Capital Partners releases a new website for buyers and sellers looking to find out more information about the newest real estate company in Austin, Texas. Despite their new start, the members have more than 70 years combined real estate experience among them.

New Austin Real Estate Company Lion Pride Capital Partners, founded by Robert Guild, has unveiled a brand new website about their company. The website can be found at http://LionPrideCap.com.

The website combines information about Lion Pride Capital Partners in both the written word as well as videos. The goal is to give people who want to find out more information about the company and founder Robert Guild an opportunity to read about and watch him explain how his company works.

"At Lion Pride Capital Partners, we use our own capital, knowledge, and experience to provide homeowners who face financial hurdles or liquidity needs with multiple options to chose from in selling their homes fast in the Austin, Texas market," says Mr. Guild. "We carefully listen, evaluate, and then tailor our offers to best fit each seller's unique needs."

While traditional real estate calls for sellers to call on Realtors to list the house on the MLS and wait for buyers to contact them, Lion Pride Capital Partners believes that sometimes non-traditional methods are the best way to assist those distressed home sellers.

"Sophisticated real estate professionals should know at least 12 ways to acquire and dispose of property," says Mr. Guild. "Realtors aren't versed in many of these because they don't result in a commission."

While the company may be new, the main partners involved have a combined 70+ years of experience in the real estate / mortgage industry.

