Hampton Looks to WIND Conference for New Insights into FL Hurricane and Wind Damage

WIND Annual Conference, Orlando offers new insights as top insurance professionals and restoration contractors address the impact of past hurricane seasons, windstorm insurance, wind damage restoration, 2013 outlook, special legal and Florida issues.

Concerned about severe windstorm risks in her native Alachua and Citrus Counties, Florida and the widespread tropical storm and hurricane damage in recent years, FloridaLocalSEO.com's Margaret Hampton contacted Robert Stephenson, GM of Ocala-based Foundation Services of Central Florida, general contractors and wind-fire-water-sinkhole damage restoration specialists, and Michelle Griffin, Executive Director of Pensacola-based Windstorm Insurance Network (WIND), for answers… and they're timely here in one place.

Breaking news with answers! - Over 1500 top professionals in the windstorm claims industry and related disciplines from across the US are gathering this week (Jan. 28-31) for WIND's 14th Annual Windstorm Insurance Conference at the Renaissance SeaWorld, Orlando to share current windstorm industry trends and developments, insights into the impact of past hurricane seasons, special legal issues that have arisen, and other construction, windstorm claims and property insurance issues.

The event's “celebrity” Keynote Speakers promise to entertain and instruct. January 29, Reed Timmer, star of Discovery TV's “STORM CHASERS,” will share adventures and insights from extreme storm-chasing, driving 50,000+ miles annually since 1999 from Mexico to Canada. On January 30, Dr. William Gray, SCU Research Scientist and hurricane season forecaster, will discuss the unusual hurricane season of 2012, an outlook for the 2013 season, and the large, multi-decadal cycles in US land-falling major hurricane activity.

Breakout Sessions will cover advanced topics, such as this limited sample:



3-D Animation and Other Technological Advances in Windstorm Investigation.

Unique Hurricane-related Claims, Coverage and Legal issues from Katrina, Charley, Irene, Sandy, issues such as wind vs. water; state regulatory requirements; executive orders/bulletins, handling of “super storms” claims, etc.

Building Damages with a Hypothetical Wind vs. Water Claim.

Building Envelope Failure: Wind damages to buildings and components, and the building envelope's relationship to structural integrity during high wind events.

Can Water Damage be aged? Recent technical research re: the impact of water exposure on various building materials, with interactive “game show.”

Gulf Coast / Southeast insurance case law update, and other legal sessions on windstorm and property claims law issues – such as Assignment of Benefits in the property loss arena, Bad Faith causes of action and bad faith damages from Texas to Florida, preparation of insurance adjusters for depositions and more.

Foundation Services' Stephenson called Hampton's attention to these breakout sessions covering major recent developments directly impacting Florida's homeowners, general contractors, water-wind damage restoration and sinkhole repair specialists:

Impact of 2010 Florida Building Code on Wind and Flood Losses, anticipated litigation and Ordinances; challenges and lessons learned regarding restoration of wind and flood damaged structures; more.

Florida Sinkhole Claims Handling Issues from 2012 Legislative Changes, latest court holdings, and a practical approach to navigating the adjustment of sinkhole claims.

Florida Property Insurance Law Update: Wind and Related Cases – The impact of case decisions on policyholders and the insurance community, with practical suggestions regarding how claims handling may be affected by any changes or clarifications of existing law.

