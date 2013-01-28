Custom Promotional iPad and iPad Mini Cases Launched by iGearUnlimited

As more and more businesses equip their workforce with iPads as a way to increase productivity and improve communication, the need for high quality branding of those devices becomes increasingly important. Leading gadget case maker iGearUnlimited.com launched two hard shell cases for the business market for the iPad and iPad Mini, featuring full-body protection, lightweight slim design, smart cover auto wake/sleep, multiple viewing angles, and allows full customization of the front cover using the business' logo or other custom artwork.

Through a recent survey, iGearUnlimited.com asked business customers for the features they look for in a “perfect” iPad case, and here are the top 6 answers:



Protect the iPad from all angles — front, back, all sides, and all corners

Auto wake/sleep using Apple's smart cover design

Lightweight, thin profile, durable protection without adding bulk

Full access to all ports, buttons, and controls

Multiple viewing angles: completely flat on the table, slightly tilted for typing, and at least three vertical angles for movie watching

Customizable design – business users are looking for ways to put a nice and sharp logo on the iPad to increase brand awareness

While some cases on the market have some of these features, finding a customized iPad case generally means giving up front protection, since almost all customizable cases only are available as a one-piece clip-on style for the back of the iPad. While a magnet-attached smart cover can be added, many users are thinking twice about this combination because of the horror stories of users grabbing onto the cover while the iPad itself does a free fall.

The new Custom iPad Mini Case from iGearUnlimited.com hits the mark on all points. The case is engineered to great precision and the iPad fits snugly. The lightweight hard shell case is made with polycarbonate, one of most durable materials around, protecting the iPad from daily use and abuse. The iPad is completely enclosed from all sides, with the precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. The Custom iPad Case comes with two sets of magnets – one set to activate the iPad's auto wake/sleep feature, and another to keep the case closed when not in use. Using three strategically positioned hinges, the iPad can be positioned at five different viewing angles, from completely flat to vertically tilted for use in any situation.

Most importantly, the customization feature on iGear's iPad case allows businesses to brand each iPad. Customers can upload their own photo or vector artwork to the ordering website, scale and crop the image, add text, and approve the design immediately online. The design tool with built-in Facebook integration makes the process super-easy, even for novice users, and the HTML5-based customization engine means it can be used on virtually all mobile devices, including the very iPad the case for which is being designed.

“iGearUnlimited offers awesome, customized cases, for you or as a great gift!” says Siva Om, Contributing Editor of iPhoneLife Magazine. “All in all I'm very happy with my folio case from iGear and the ordering process couldn't have been easier.”

The iPad Custom Case (compatible with iPad 2, iPad 3, and the new iPad with Retina Display) and iPad Mini Custom Case (compatible with iPad Mini) are available from iGearUnlimited.com. Single units are priced at $89.99 and $79.99. Please contact iGearUnlimited.com for deep discounts on bulk orders.

About iGearUnlimited.com

iGearUnlimited.com is powered by Sunrise Digital, an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365187.htm