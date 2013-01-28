Revolutionary DermaZor Cream Provides "New Life" for Psoriasis Patients

Today, a new product called DermaZor cream was released to the public. This all-natural treatment dramatically improves the skin of those who suffer from psoriasis.

As of today, DermaZor cream is now readily available to the public. This product is the most effective all natural formula available to treat psoriasis and also works to prevent outbreaks. DermaZor's dermatologist approved formula has been extensively tested in hospitals and has passed efficacy and performance tests. It is safe and hypoallergenic. Further, it has passed standing EU, US and Israeli Ministry of Health regulatory consulting practices. The product is currently available at http://www.dermazor.net.

DermaZor was developed over a period of 6 1/2 years and contains a unique formula consisting of natural medical ingredients including organic acid, zinc, flower extracts and organic oils. During the development process, tests were conducted in psoriasis clinics under the careful supervision and monitoring of a team of scientists, chemists and pharmacists. This team was headed by a globally renowned medical authority in the field of psoriasis.

In regards to the release of DermaZor, Iris Rave, VP of Marketing at Prestigio Co, stated "All tests show that DermaZor dramatically improves the condition of skin in just days! When used regularly, it can also prevent future outbursts of psoriasis. Our formula was developed with the best ingredients and optimal technology. All ingredients are of the finest quality and are carefully chosen from the most trustworthy suppliers worldwide."

DermaZor is also unique in that it can be used on any part of the body, even the most sensitive areas. It is also safe for ages 2 and up. The formulate is grease-free formula so it will never stain and it is completely free of any side effects. Iris Rave adds, "We are proud to offer the definitive answer for those looking for a way to control and relieve psoriasis."

Those looking for complementary samples of DermaZor can email info(at)dermazor(dot)com or call 1-888-284-9864 (US and Canada Toll Free) or +972-3-632-90-10 (Internationally).

About Prestigio:

Prestigio, a privately owned company based in Israel, was established with a mission:

finding a real, scientific and well-based solution for the treatment of psoriatic lesions that will heal the skin and enable patients to live a new, free, confident, peaceful and fulfilling life. Prestigio has established a state of the art technological system, based on the most innovative knowledge in the field of skin disease and psoriasis. The company employs only the best doctors, pharmacists and chemists, who are world-renowned in the fields of dermatology. All Prestigio products are manufactured in advanced laboratories according to strict international regulations, and under strict quality control, using only natural materials, with proven therapeutic efficacy. Visit http://www.dermazor.net for more information.

