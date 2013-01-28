Townsend Proudly Sponsors "Kick Off Your Shoes," a Fundraiser Benefiting Samaritan's Feet hosted by Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith

Townsend, a network of Louisiana drug rehab clinics, is sponsoring a fundraiser, “Kick Off Your Shoes,” hosted by Carolina Panthers' Wide Receiver Steve Smith on January 30 in conjunction with the Super Bowl.

Townsend, a network of Louisiana drug rehab clinics, is excited to sponsor “Kick Off Your Shoes,” a fundraiser hosted by NFL Pro Bowler and Carolina Panthers' Wide Receiver Steve Smith at John Besh's restaurant August on January 30, 2013 to benefit Samaritan's Feet.

“Kick Off Your Shoes” includes a VIP cocktail party, dinner, and auction where attendees can sit with one of their favorite NFL legends. Invited guests include Steve Smith, Marcellus Wiley, Cam Newton, Michael Irvin, and many more. The “Barefoot Auction” will allow those in attendance to bid on cleats worn by NFL players during the 2012 season, as well as shoes worn by celebrities like Anna Trebunskaya and Mark Ballas from Dancing With The Stars, tennis great Maria Sharapova, race car driver Jimmie Johnson, and US World Cup soccer star Landon Donovan.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian relief non-profit organization that washes the feet of the homeless and families in need and provides them with new shoes. Since its inception, Samaritan's Feet has donated more than 3 million pairs of shoes to those in need.

As a widely recognized name in Louisiana treatment centers, Townsend is proud to have the opportunity to play a philanthropic role in this event. In addition to supporting this event, Townsend will sponsor a Samaritan's Feet “Back to School” shoe distribution at Lagniappe Academies Charter School in New Orleans in September. Each student will receive a brand new pair of shoes.

“We can't think of a better way to incorporate a good deed into all of the celebrations of Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl. At our treatment centers, we place great emphasis on the importance of family and community, and this opportunity allows us to give back to the community that we love,” says Michael Handley, Chief Executive Officer of Townsend.

Townsend offers an innovative treatment model for addiction. Unlike other Louisiana treatment centers, Townsend recognizes that addiction is a disease that requires treatment of the underlying issues with a long-term plan to keep patients in remission.

To purchase tickets to this special event and support Samaritan's Feet, please go to http://www.showclix.com/event/3738939/

For more information about a Super Bowl party sponsorship or Townsend's Louisiana treatment centers, contact Townsend via phone at 1-800-392-9186 or visit http://www.townsendla.com.

About Townsend:

With offices in Covington, Baton Rouge, Metairie, New Orleans and Lafayette, Townsend has become one the fastest growing private companies in the country. It provides a unique approach to addiction that utilizes scientific principles to help people overcome their addiction to sex, drugs, alcohol and food. It offers an intensive outpatient program that requires no hospitalization. For the second year in a row, Inc. 500 has listed Townsend on its Top 500 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweblouisiana/drug-rehab/prweb10364518.htm