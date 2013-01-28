The Law Offices of Victor Hobbs Announces Flat Fee True Retainer

A fixed fee is a viable option for most consumers with legal entanglements.

Victor Hobbs Law Offices announced a convenient flat fee structures option for the many legal services they offer. Clients can choose from three different pricing mechanisms, including the practical fixed-fee retainer (also called a true retainer), for dozens of attorney representation services, from personal injury cases to misdemeanors to divorces.

The flat fee is set at $1,500 for representation for cases such as family law, where clients will normally represent themselves in court with the professional assistance of a Victor Hobbs attorney. Along with this fixed amount, the Law Offices of Victor Hobbs also offer full-service legal representation and special assistance representation.

Areas in which the flat-fee retainer works particularly well are:

Family law – This category includes everything relating to marriage and the legal protection of children. Victor Hobbs Law Offices offers professional representation with the fixed-price flat fee retainer for over two dozen subcategories in family law, from divorce to domestic violence to child visitation and custody.

Lender litigation – This type of legal assistance is designed to address the needs of clients who suffered from their dealings with unscrupulous mortgage lenders. Predatory lending is the official term for this situation, but this may also include an improper or unfair loan modification by a lender.

Criminal defense – Everything from first degree murder to union strikes is handled by the Law Offices of Victor Hobbs, and qualified criminal defense matters carries the $1,500 flat-fee option for expert assisted representation.

Most civil matters – The flat fee option is available for most civil matters as well. This type of law focuses on disputes between organizations and individuals or two individuals.

In a difficult economy, a flat fee of $1,500 is a viable option for almost every type of legal entanglement.

DISCLAIMER

The Flat Fee Option is also known as a true retainer within the meaning of 3-700(D)(2). The flat fee retainer may be a onetime fee or a flat monthly fee as opposed to a variable and sometime volatile and unpredictable out of pocket fee. Contact the Law Offices of Victor E Hobbs (http://hobbslegalsolutions.com) to discuss your case matter and see if you qualify for a onetime flat fee or monthly flat fee arrangement.

