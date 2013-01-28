New Herff Jones "Teacher Shout Out" Contest Will Donate a Total of $60,000 to Educators and Schools

Contest provides an opportunity for students to help reward their favorite teachers

Students show educators, coaches and advisors their appreciation in a variety of ways: a card, a thank you email, a signature in a yearbook. But what if these students and parents could thank their favorite teacher with $2,500? Now, they can.

Herff Jones this week launched its “Teacher Shout Out” contest to endow schools and teachers with cash prizes, as well as gift codes and donations to DonorsChoose.org, a site through which specific school projects are funded.

The website is http://www.TeacherShoutOut.com.

The first 500 approved Teacher Shout Out nominations and first 5,000 “Likes” on Facebook will earn $10 gift codes and $1 donations, respectively, to DonorsChoose.org. The Herff Jones Teacher Shout Out contest will also reward the top Shout Out submissions with $2,500 for active teachers, and a matching $2,500 for their schools. Through this contest, Herff Jones will be donating a total of $60,000 to educators and schools.

“Teachers and other educators give so much to students. While we know their work is rewarding, we also know they don't always get to fully realize the positive impact they have on people's lives,” says Ginger Plexico, chief marketing officer, Herff Jones.

Through the Teacher Shout Out contest, Herff Jones hopes to draw out the creativity of contributors, who are encouraged to add their personal photos or images. A downloadable PDF offers writing tips, photography ideas and customizable posters to help participants get the most from their Shout Out submissions.

The Teacher Shout Out website also encourages participation from parents as well as students of all ages. Parents are welcome to submit a Shout Out to their children's teachers, or their own, from kindergarten through graduate school.

“This site will help teachers see the future they never thought they would see,” says Plexico. “Through words and pictures from students past and present, it allows teachers to experience the impact of their work.”

ABOUT HERFF JONES INC.

Herff Jones works closely with customers to create a climate of achievement through graduation products, class rings and jewelry, yearbooks, educational publishing, cheerleading, and motivation and recognition tools. The Indianapolis, Ind.-based company provides guidance, support and quality products to elementary and middle schools, high schools, colleges and universities, church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams, and corporations. Founded nearly 100 years ago, Herff Jones is an employee-owned organization focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of trusted, expert sales representatives. For more, visit http://www.herffjones.com.

