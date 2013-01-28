eTERA Consulting Nominated for Second Consecutive Year for Best of the National Law Journal Awards

Recognized as a Top Leader in Both Litigation Consulting and Electronic Discovery

eTERA Consulting, a leader in helping Fortune 1000 companies and the Am Law 100 overcome the costs and budget challenges of managing large volumes of data and electronic discovery today announced that it has been nominated for the second consecutive year for the Best of the National Law Journal awards that recognize the top service providers in the legal industry. eTERA Consulting was once again nominated as the best end-to-end litigation consulting firm and the nation's top end-to-end eDiscovery service provider. The Best of the National Law Journal award winners will be announced in March.

“Being nominated in 2012 and now again in 2013 is attributed to the fact that our employees are the greatest asset we have as a company,” said eTERA's president Scott Holec. “This continued national recognition is a strong indicator that we are providing exceptional client service in a highly competitive legal services marketplace. The nomination also validates that eTERA is a company that listens and understands our client requirements, offers innovative solutions, and delivers results. Built by the clients, for the clients (sm) is a key part of eTERA's service philosophy and company culture.”

"We believe the formula of our success is having the best subject matter experts in every phase of data management and eDiscovery with the common goal of providing superior client service," said Mike Garner, eTERA's Principal and Senior Executive Vice President. “Most of the nominees this year are some of the largest companies providing eDiscovery and litigation consulting services in the world. Given our international reach, eTERA can compete regardless of size and geography while building the solutions that clients ask for. We have consistently proven our ability to deliver results that are highlighted in our success stories and strong client testimonials. The combination of our strong team and client service focus will continue to help eTERA be recognized as a leader in the legal services sector.”

eTERA Consulting is a nationally recognized company providing innovative global solutions to help Fortune 1000 and Am Law 100 clients overcome the costs and budget hardship of managing large volumes of data, electronic discovery, content searching and operational challenges. As a technology independent international consultancy, eTERA offers four key services encompassing Early Information Assessment®, Forens1cs One (sm), Intell1gent One (sm) and Opt1mum One®. These solutions help clients to proactively identify and interpret key data early in the life cycle allowing for significant data reduction, enhanced decision-making abilities, compliance, and lower risk resulting in significant downstream savings on processing and document review costs. eTERA Consulting provides clients with the subject and management expertise, technical roadmap, resources, and data analysis tools needed to defend against litigation, government investigations and regulatory oversight. eTERA's diverse team of data management, technology and eDiscovery experts have managed the most complex cases of our times for corporations, law firms and government agencies. Headquartered in Washington, DC, eTERA Consulting has served the legal vertical since 2004.

