MRPR Group CPAs & Advisors Named Among the Top 25 Largest Accounting Firms in the Detroit Area

Crain's Detroit Business recognizes MRPR Group CPAs & Advisors in the 2013 edition of their Book of Lists.

MRPR Group CPAs & Advisors has been recognized in Crain's Detroit Business 2013 Book of Lists as one of the top 25 “Largest Accounting Firms” in the Detroit-metro area.

Each year, 20 to 25 firms in Michigan's Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties are designated for this list, ranked by number of employees, based on Crain's Detroit Business surveys of firms throughout the metro Detroit area. MRPR Group has been named to this list for the past several years and is pleased to be recognized once again!

“Crain's Detroit Business is a prestigious business journal serving the Detroit area for many years” says Greg Zink, Principal at MRPR Group. “MRPR is a small to mid-size firm serving this area's middle-market, often competing for business with the larger regional & national firms in the area. We strongly believe that a large firm is not always the right fit for a business owner. We are honored to be recognized on this list as it brings awareness to MRPR, not only to our clients and third parties who rely on our services, but also to those business owners that may be looking to make a change.”

Founded in 1974, MRPR Group CPAs & Advisors is a full-service certified public accounting and business advisory firm based in Southfield, Michigan. As an integral part of the SE Michigan business community since that time, MRPR Group is a leader among Michigan CPA firms, serving small to medium sized closely-held companies in various industries, including manufacturing, construction and real estate, transportation and distribution, engineering, technology and software as well as not-for-profit organizations. The team at MRPR Group is dedicated to Five Star Client Service and to proactively helping clients achieve their financial and business goals by offering innovative ideas and solutions that contribute to their success. Contact MRPR at (248) 357-9000 or visit http://www.mrpr.com to learn how “Selecting the Right CPA Firm for Your Company” will benefit you and your business.

