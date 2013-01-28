Home Koncepts Announces Launching of a New Website

Home Koncepts announces the launch of their new user friendly website with enhanced navigation.

Houston based Modern Furniture retailer Home Koncepts is excited to announce the launch of their new website found at http://dihomefurniture.com/. This new and improved look at their product line will focus on much larger images including multiple views of their products in hopes to create a virtual shopping experience from the comfort of home. Owner Jan Christiansen attributes recent success to paying very close attention to what our clients need to make good furniture buying decisions and the basics still hold true, pictures, size and price. According to Mr. Christiansen “our first impression with a vast majority of our new business comes from the internet where great pictures make all the difference”. From there it's a matter of will it fit and can I afford it, to which he enthusiastically says yes and yes!

Other enhancements will include improved navigation and product categorization to promote easy browsing. With so many options in the Houston furniture market these days it is increasingly important to offer an easy to navigate website with a menu structure that will facilitate speedier location of product groups thereby enhancing the user experience. In addition all products will be accompanied by additional item suggestions intended to guide the visitor.

Another development included focusing on a tablet friendly experience as the number of tablet visitors is growing at a steady rate as compared to desktop and laptop users. Now that tablets have become an increasing part of everyday life it is important that a website shows well on a screen of those dimensions and under varying types of screen resolution. The new website is designed to operate quickly on tablets while not stopping short of the visual experience of product images.

