Stock Photo Services Reviewed and Compared in Detailed Report by Knoji

Knoji announced the availability of new consumer guide comparing the top stock photo services.

Knoji, a leading provider of consumer reviews and information, today announced the availability of a new consumer guide comparing the top stock photos services. There are so many stock photo services online these days. Knoji's new consumer guide aims to help consumers decide which service is right for them and provide useful comparison between the different services.

An excerpt from the report is included below:

"An innovator in stock photo services that amass collections through their users, iStockPhoto offers about 6.8 million images. Free membership that lets you search their photos. Files are easily downloadable. Purchase options include either pay-as-you-go iStock credits or subscription packages. Great chart comparing license options on various types of media. Easy to navigate website, best user interface of the three."

"Shutterstock features more than 11 million pieces of media, and most of its images are available at very high resolution. Extremely high resolution images, super-sized up to 4000 x 3000 pixels. Several subscription plans or by the image options available. Images, videos, illustrations and other media available. Users can submit images. The service experiences continuous growth. Most extensive selection."

"Fotolia's users consist of a artistic professionals, photographers and other creative contributors. Fotolia has around 13 million photos and videos in its files. Really good search layout with visuals of each kind of representative and conceptual categories and ability to search Specialist Collections. Users can submit images. Good apps and plug-ins make using the site easier. Most reasonably priced with buying options for those who purchase less often. (Small!) selection of free photos that changes every week."

Read the full report here.

