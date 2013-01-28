European Wax Center Wyckoff Introduces New Year's Resolution

A waxing location in Wyckoff, NJ is proud to announce its first promotion of 2013.

European Wax Center Wyckoff recently announced New Year's Resolution, the center's latest exclusive promotion. With New Year's Resolution, guests interested in hair removal in Midland Park, Wyckoff, NJ that purchase one full-priced waxing service can receive a second service of equal or lesser value at 50% its original price.

New Year's Resolution allows guests to try the diverse range of services for waxing in Wyckoff, NJ offered at European Wax Center Wyckoff. The new promotion is the first of many in 2013 and will be valid until February 28, 2013.

European Wax Center Wyckoff offers convenient, professional Brazilian waxing in Ridgewood, Wyckoff, NJ at an affordable rate. The center's unique purple wax, developed in France, allows for a virtually pain-free hair removal experience for all.

Guests interested in learning more about New Year's Resolution can stop by European Wax Center Wyckoff at 319 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, or call 201-891-6200 for more information.

About European Wax Center:

European Wax Center is the Ultimate Wax Experience offering comfortable, healthy waxing and the European Wax Center exclusive four-step Comfort Wax™ hair-removal system. Every service restores and rejuvenates skin while leaving it smooth and hair-free for weeks on end. Developed in Paris, the proprietary Comfort Wax™ is a hard wax that clings to the hair, not skin. Guests can enhance their experience and preserve their results with the European Wax Center line of high-end products.

European Wax Center was founded by David Coba, Joshua Coba and Jessica Coba who spent more than 10 years developing the Ultimate Wax Experience that features a high-quality wax, high-end products, a clean, professional environment, full-privacy Wax Suites, and efficient service. Today, European Wax Center is recognized as the leader in comfortable, healthy waxing and a national brand franchise. European Wax Center was ranked No. 82 in the 2011 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies. The Company was also named No. 1 Franchise, and ranked No. 7 in its industry by Inc. magazine.

