Online Lingerie Store Peches Launches New Offers And Services To Make This Valentine's Day A Memorable One

Online Lingerie store Peches offers complimentary products on minimum purchases of Rs.999 and starts new customization services to make this Valentine's Day a memorable one for its customers.

Online lingerie store, Peches is announcing new offers to welcome February, the month of love! With Valentine's Day approaching soon, Peches is offering exciting new offers for guys to gift their female partners with exotic lingerie that will spice up their life. Similarly, women too can order from an amazing array of beautiful lingerie for themselves and give their guys an exciting surprise on this Valentine's Day. One of the offers provides any elegant panty of the customer's choice, from any of the site's panty collection without charge, if they order merchandise worth Rs.999 or more. New additions are being made to every product page so that customers can get or can gift products like push up bikini, appropriately gift wrapped and sent with customized messages.

With the increased awareness of the latest trends worldwide, fashion-conscious Indian lifestyles now aspire to get the best of products from those available internationally. Clothing too has received a similar boost and Indians are now buying from the best of fashion lines and branded accessories. Major brands have made inroads in the Indian clothing scene and many wardrobes in the country are now boasting of clothing from international labels. Not only are the fashion markets expanding in the tier-1 metropolitan cities, but even the tier 2 and non-metro towns are showing a revolution in their preferences, as seen throughout the last decade. The only segment that hasn't seen a parallel growth is the Indian lingerie market. There are various factors that cause this lack of upward trend and when sales from physical stores are considered, the market paints a disappointing picture. But, online trends are completely different and the growing awareness of demand is reflected from some extremely surprising locations in the country.

Peches is a premier online lingerie store that brings European-style lingerie to Indian markets. With a setup based in Europe, unlike other China-based manufacturers competing with it in the same market, its design lines are all en vogue with the latest trends and are of the same high quality expected of an European Union brand. With the approaching Valentine's Day, the entire month of February is something that people in love look forward to. Demand for romantic gifts like lingerie is at its peak and people are searching for unique gift purchases to surprise their partners. Indians too have caught on to the trend and online lingerie stores see a spurt in their sales during this month. Such stores offer a unique way to purchase lingerie without the fear of being embarrassed, especially in conservative countries like India.

Knowing this trend, Peches often comes up with special discounts and campaigns to make this a memorable yet affordable occasion for lovers. In line with this, Peches has come up with its latest offer of giving away a complimentary panty of the customer's choice on purchases of Rs.999+, as well as services like gift-wrapping and greeting cards with customized messages. Readers are welcome to try these services and make this Valentine's Day a memorable one. For more information, visit: http://www.lapeches.com.

