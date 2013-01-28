US Bankcard Services, Inc. Attends Eighth Consecutive Asian American Expo

US Bankcard Services Inc., the only merchant service provider to receive the Elavon Arch Award for three consecutive years, offers entertainment for all and an exclusive merchant promotion for exhibitors at the 2013 Asian American Expo

US Bankcard Services, Inc. (USBSI) participated as an exhibitor for the eighth consecutive year in the 32nd annual Asian American Expo held at the Pomona Fairplex on January 19th and January 20th. USBSI occupied six booths in Hall 4, where it offered family-friendly entertainment, gifts, and cash prizes.

USBSI's booth, sponsored in part by Discover, JCB, UnionPay, and Elavon, featured dance performances, a lucky wheel, and a money booth. During Q&A sessions held throughout the event, participants competed to answer questions correctly for a chance to enter the money booth and take home cash prizes. This year, in addition to two hundred one-dollar bills, the USBSI money booth featured fifty-dollar bills and fifty-dollar gift cards, courtesy of JCB and Discover.

In addition to providing entertainment and prizes, USBSI offered an exclusive merchant promotion to Asian American Expo exhibitors. The Mobile Payment Package for Exhibitors offered mobile payment solutions at a special discounted rate with no deposit requirement, enabling exhibitors to conveniently accept credit card payments on site.

USBSI is pleased to have had the opportunity to interact with the Asian American community of all ages for the eighth consecutive year and hopes this year's Asian American Expo was memorable for all attendees.

About US Bankcard Services, Inc.

US Bankcard Services, Inc. is a top rated MSP that offers competitive rates, exceptional customer service support, and cutting edge technology in credit card processing service. USBSI offers a wide array of value-added services, including QuickDining.com (QD) restaurant e-commerce, gift card services, check guarantee, PCI –DSS compliance consultancy, 24-7 multilingual customer service and technical support. US Bankcard Services, Inc. is a registered MSP/ ISO of Elavon, Inc. Georgia

