Montgomery Educational Consulting Announces Their Tips for Students Planning College Visits During Spring Break

Montgomery Educational Consulting, a college consulting firm with offices in Colorado and New Jersey, provides advice for students who are planning to visit colleges during spring break.

Katherine Price, a Senior Associate with Montgomery Educational Consulting, recently wrote the article, Tips for Planning Spring Break College Visits, which advises on how to get the most out of their spring break campus visits.

“Spring break is the optimal time to plan visits to colleges,” stated Ms. Price. “Students and parents are able to see campuses while classes are in session, which will give them the best prospective on what colleges have to offer.”

Ms. Price encourages students to think of their spring break college visit trip as they would any other trip. Students should determine where they want to go, what they want to do when they get there and what information they want to learn.

Students also need to plan the details of their trip. Typically colleges offer and information session and campus tour, but students should think beyond those offerings. “Don't be afraid to think of people you would like to contact in order to learn about specific areas of the college,” encourages Ms. Price. “Coaches, professors, student affairs administrators, are often willing to meet with prospective students.”

Planning spring break college visits is an important part of the college search process. For many students, this is their first opportunity to visit campuses that may be little further form home. With a little planning, students can gain invaluable insights from their visits.

