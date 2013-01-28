2012 W2 Template Alternative Now Available From RealTaxTools.com

2012 W-2 form template alternative is now available from Real Business Solutions. The 2012 W-2 software can be used to key-in, import, save, print, email, e-File and PDF W-2 forms. Free trial download is available at http://www.W2Mate.com/ .

Real Business Solutions (http://www.W2Mate.com/) invites US employers and payroll departments to try the 2012 W2 Mate software which offers a great alternative to traditional W2 templates. Using W2 Mate, users can print and unlimited number of W2 forms on regular white paper eliminating the need for expensive tax forms. W2 Mate can also generate PDF W2 forms which can be emailed to employees instead of mailing paper forms.

By January 31, 2013, employers are required to send Copies B, C, and 2 to each 2012 employee. By February 28, 2013, employers are required to send Copy A of Form(s) W-2 and W-3 to the SSA. However, if filing electronically, the due date is April 1, 2013.

FREE 2012 / 2013 W-2 Forms Software Demo Available for Immediate Download from http://www.W2Mate.com/ . The IRS tax software provides everything users need to print 2012 W-2 forms on regular paper and meet the 2013 W2 Printing and Mailing Deadline.

Year after year, small businesses and accounting firms rely on W2 Mate to process accurate and timely 1099 and W-2 returns with the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration. For last minute filers, W2 Mate supports the ability to generate secure, password-protected and ready-to-email PDF w2 and 1099 forms. These forms can be sent to employees and recipients instead of the paper copy.

In a statement Nancy Walters, W2 Mate product manager at Real Business Solutions said, "Our W2 Mate software has some of the best W2 1099 software features in the industry. Regardless of your evaluation criteria you will quickly find out that our software ranks up there. See for yourself by downloading a free demo from W2Mate.com"

W2 Mate meets the 2012 / 2013 1099 electronic filing requirements of the Internal Revenue Services and a number of state departments of revenue by proving the ability to generate files in the IRS 1099 electronic filing format. The W2 1099 software also fully supports the EFW2 format for e-filing W2's with the Social Security Administration and states that accept EFW2 submissions.

W2 Mate Software Highlights:



Fills in pre-printed 1099 Copy-A forms and prints other 1099 copies such as recipient and payer copies on plain paper using black ink.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/W2-Template/prweb10359988.htm

E-files 2012 W2s and 1099s with the SSA and IRS (no limitations on the number of tax forms or electronic filing submissions).

Prints government-approved W-2 and W-3 forms on regular white paper (no red-ink form to buy)

Efficient and intuitive manual W2 / 1099 data entry.

Creates 2012 employee W2's as PDF and recipient (vendor) 1099's as PDF.

Supports 1099MISC, 1099K, 1099INT, 1099DIV, 1099R, W2, W3, 1096, 1099S, 1098T, 1098, 1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099PATR, 1099OID.

Calculates social security tax withheld on W2 forms.

Imports W2 data from EFW2 format.

Prepares unlimited number of 2012 W2 and 1099 forms for multiple employers and payers.

Data import from leading tax, accounting and CRM software applications including Microsoft Dynamics (Great Plains), Intuit QuickBooks Payroll (W2s) and vendor (1099s), Sage Peachtree, Sage DacEasy, Excel and CSV.

Automatically calculates Social Security and Medicare taxes. For paper filers 1096 and W3 are automatically generated.

Supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows 2000 or Windows 98.

Roll-over of payer and recipient information from year to year.

Password protection and data validation.

Generates printing labels, form totals and recipient lists.

Prompt, courteous and reliable U.S.-based support through phone, chat or e-mail.

Network ready with affordable pricing for multiple seats.

Exports W2s and 1099s to excel.

Data Backup and restore.

TIN matching and verification including reports for missing TINs and TIN matching errors.

On-premise software solution to be installed on individual computers / workstations.

Helps filers meet 1096 and W3 due dates for 2012.

Risk-free trial of W2 Mate 2012 can be downloaded from http://www.W2Mate.com/. Customers can purchase W2 Mate and receive it instantly.