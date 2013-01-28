Vulcan Termite and Pest Control Company Recognized by Angie's List as 'Super Service Award' Recipient

The Alabama-based, pest control company has claimed the “Super Service Award” presented by Angie's List. The family owned business joins a rare club, as less than 5 percent of organizations listed on the consumer reviews site meet eligibility requirements for the honor.

For nearly 50 years, Vulcan Termite and Pest Control – a pest control company serving residential and commercial customers in Birmingham and Shelby County – has been an industry leader.

Now, they are being honored by consumer reviews Web site Angie's List with the prestigious “Super Service Award.”

According to Angie's List, this recognition is the highest accolade given to companies by the Web site: “It goes only to those who have achieved and maintained a superior service rating on Angie's List throughout the past year. There is no fee to accept the award and be considered a winner.”

Vulcan Manager Fred Smith said he is proud of his company and thankful to the customers who set aside time to provide input to Angie's List, as less than 5 percent of companies listed on the consumer reviews site meet eligibility requirements for the honor.

“This award is really a reflection of two main groups of folks: our dedicated and hard-working staff, and the loyalty and kind words of our customer base,” said Smith. “We count ourselves very fortunate to have both the employees who provide great service, and the customers who outwardly appreciate it.”

The company offers its clients a variety of options, including one-time or special services; quarterly pest control; and monthly or bi-monthly control. In addition to these on-location services, the Vulcan Web site is a clearinghouse for termite and pest control-related issues, including a company blog, and a “Pest Library” listing common insects, spiders and pests consumers can browse for research.

“We've always tried to help our customers feel as comfortable and well-informed as possible,” Smith said. “I do think this latest acknowledgement is a testament to that track record.”

For more information, customers can visit http://www.vulcantermite.com.

About Vulcan Termite and Pest Control:

Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, Inc was established in 1965 and is one of the largest family owned and operated termite and pest control companies in Alabama. The pest control company is staffed by highly trained technicians that provide professional and courteous termite and pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. Vulcan retains a board-certified entomologist who regularly updates staff training and keeps them up-to-date with the latest termite and pest control strategies. Vulcan Termite teamed up with a digital marketing agency, Local Surge Media, in 2012 to improve their online presence.

