Newsmax Signs Steve Malzberg for New Radio, Online-TV Simulcast

Newsmax Media, Inc. announced today the signing of veteran radio personality Steve Malzberg to host a daily, multi-platform show originating from the company's studios in New York City through its Newsmax Broadcasting LLC.

Newsmax Media, Inc. announced today the signing of veteran radio personality Steve Malzberg to host a daily, multi-platform show originating from the company's studios in New York City through its Newsmax Broadcasting LLC.

Starting Monday, February 4, 2013, “The Steve Malzberg Show” will air daily 3PM to 6PM EST on major radio stations and via a live video simulcast on Newsmax TV.

“When I first heard Steve Malzberg on WABC he was an innovator on bridging radio content with other media. He developed that talent further at WOR with ratings success, and I think he will bring the same type of innovation and success to Newsmax TV,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said.

Newsmax TV, an online media station that features news, commentary, lifestyle and entertainment programming, launched four years ago and has a become an on-demand video powerhouse drawing some of the top political and cultural figures in the nation.

“The Steve Malzberg Show” will be the channel's first live streaming TV show. Newsmax plans to develop a cost-free 24/7 TV streaming channel over the next several months.

The Steve Malzberg radio and TV simulcast will be unique for talk, focused on breaking news and featuring fast-changing topics and guests, combined with cutting-edge viewer and listener interaction through the Internet.

“The Steve Malzberg radio show and TV simulcast will take radio and online TV to a new level. It will be an exciting format that will drive listeners to both formats,” Ted Goldenberg, Director of Programming for Newsmax TV, said.

“I have been a fan of Newsmax for many years and have known Chris Ruddy for many more,” adds Steve Malzberg. “I could not be more thrilled and excited to be on board with this organization, taking part in what I believe is the ‘next big thing' that will revolutionize the talk business. We will all be making history and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Newsmax Broadcasting is building a terrestrial radio network of affiliated stations for the Steve Malzberg show. Stations that affiliate will be supported by Newsmax and its 10 million viewer audience across the nation.

“This is a win-win for radio,” Goldenberg said, “because Newsmax can promote local stations across the country through its powerful audience and marketing reach.”

For affiliation information, please contact Tamara Karcev at 646-616-3373 or tamarak (at) newsmax (dot) com.

About Steve Malzberg

One of the most passionate and recognizable conservative voices in the nation, Steve Malzberg has been a powerhouse in New York and national radio. Most recently Steve was heard in afternoons on WOR Radio and his show was also syndicated into 75 cities on the WOR Radio Network. Prior to WOR, Steve hosted highly rated news, talk and sports shows on WABC in New York. He's also made numerous TV appearances on the Fox Business Channel, Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

About Newsmax Media

America's most influential online conservative news outlet, the company is best known for Newsmax.com with over 10 million monthly unique visitors and 5 million opt-in subscribers. Described by the New York Times as a “potent force” in American politics, Newsmax also has approximately one million paid subscribers to Newsmax magazine and 17 print and online health and financial newsletters the company publishes.

For more information, please contact Chad Wilkinson, Senior Media Director at Newsmax Media, at 646-616-3370 or ChadW (at) Newsmax (dot) com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358634.htm