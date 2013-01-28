Medical System Marketing Spotlights Women's Heart Health

Smith & Jones Launches Multimedia Cardiac Campaign for Ellis Medicine

“We all tune into mammograms and bone density scans because there is so much awareness around it, but we don't really think about preventing or screening for women and heart disease,” said Dr. Andalib Nawab, a cardiology internist at Ellis Medicine and the medical director of Ellis' new Women & Heart Disease screening program.

The truth is that more than 200,000 women die annually from heart disease, and Ellis Medicine hopes to spread this message in its new cardiac marketing campaign that launched today, created by healthcare advertising agency, Smith & Jones. The campaign includes online advertising, long-form web videos, television spots, print, outdoor and transit advertising, that feature real women's cardiac stories.

Sarah Johnson, a cardiac patient from Glenville, NY, states in a candid interview, “I'm not the typical face of a heart condition.” She goes on to describe that usually, when a woman of her age with two young children and an active lifestyle complains of dizziness or a rapid heartbeat, they are written off as anxiety or stress. Thankfully, the doctors at Ellis conducted tests and found that Sarah had ventricular tachycardia, a life threatening condition, and were able to treat her before it got worse.

Gloria Allen Turnage visited the emergency room at Ellis Hospital after she developed a pain in her left shoulder. She assumed it was a symptom of acid reflux, but she ended up needing an emergency heart catheterization. After the procedure, Gloria found out that 95% of her main heart artery was blocked and she had a blood clot. “That ER doctor could have very much focused on my acid reflux, sent me home, and I would not have been sitting here today,” said Gloria.

Because of stories like Sarah's and Gloria's, Ellis Medicine is now offering a comprehensive screening program at Bellevue Woman's Center so women can assess their risk for heart disease through personal and family history, an EKG and blood tests.

“Basically this program is focused towards women to get healthy, to stay healthy, and then most of all, to be able to identify those patients who are at risk of developing heart disease,” said Dr. Nawab.

To learn more about Ellis Medicine's cardiac services and new screening program at Bellevue Woman's center, and to watch the patient and physician interviews, please visit http://www.ellismedicine.org.

About Ellis Medicine

The Ellis Medicine hospital system provides acute care for Schenectady County and a diverse community of 150,000 people located just west of the state capital in upstate New York. Learn more at http://www.ellismedicine.org.

About Smith & Jones

Smith & Jones is an advertising and brand strategy agency based in Troy, NY, that specializes in marketing for hospital systems and large physician practices. Learn more at http://www.smithandjones.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013womenshearthealth/01marketingcardiaccare/prweb10358561.htm