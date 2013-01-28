Personalized Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from YourCover

Finding a Valentine's Day gift that is unique, personal and different from the typical ‘go-to' gifts of flowers or candy can be a challenge. YourCover offers gift ideas for the shopping-challenged.

Valentine's Day will be here soon, planning ahead can save money as well as give consumers the opportunity to purchase a gift that is different from the standard gifts of flowers and candy. Last minute purchases of most Valentine's Day gifts are quite expensive as retailers know that demand is high (as well as nerves!) for picking up something special.

Shoppers can avoid the stress and high prices with several unique Valentine's Day gift ideas from YourCover. YourCover offers personalized magazine covers that are specific to celebrating the holiday and love. Consumers choose one of the fake magazine cover templates from YourCover's 80+ options. For the holiday, the most obvious choices are the Valentine's Day magazine cover or the “Love” magazine cover. However, other options include the Celebrity fake magazine cover, the Hero magazine cover and the make-your-own-title magazine cover, this ‘blank' template is perfect for the super-creative who want to make a fake magazine cover title that is specific to their sweetheart and their special memories.

After choosing the fake magazine cover template, consumers upload a photo and then using the online cover editor they customize the default headlines to be all about their ‘special someone', their relationship and their memories. Each magazine cover is as unique as the person or couple starring on the front cover.

There are several options available to consumers for how to receive their magazine cover gift. The least expensive option (which is also the quickest and the best for those who need a last minute Valentine's Day gift) is the photo file download. Priced at just $12.95, consumers receive an image file instantly upon purchase. This file can be saved and printed at home, office or local print shop. YourCover recommends placing the print in a frame for the best presentation.

Options for those with more time is to have YourCover print (and frame) the magazine cover. Order fulfillment is quick, magazine covers and frames usually ship the same day when ordered before noon ET. Delivery time depends on the method chosen and the distance from YourCover's location in Connecticut. Magazine cover designs can also be printed on t-shirts, mugs, posters and mouse pads with a slightly longer processing time of 2-4 days prior to shipment.

YourCover has been offering personalized fake magazine covers since 2000. The site features customer reviews averaging at 4.5 stars out of 5 along with responsive customer service by live chat and a toll-free number.

