Sport News Site sport.co.uk Launches Further Sport Coverage with Tennis Nnews

Digital Sports Group today announced they are expanding the coverage of the sport.co.uk website to include Tennis News.

Tennis has enjoyed a strong following in the UK with Wimbledon the jewel in the crown of the Grand Slam season. The UK has always been very generous in its support of international players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal however the emergence of British tennis stars such as Andy Murray with his US Open and Olympic title win as well as emerging talent has seen the popularity of tennis rise even further.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say "This is such an exciting time both for Sport.co.uk and Tennis fans as we look to massively expand our tennis news coverage. As demonstrated with the huge interest in Olympic Tennis, Wimbledon, The US Open and now the Australian Open, we are providing great reads on topics the fan is interested in."

Simon Boynton, Managing Director of DSG believes that Sport.co.uk will be the perfect venue for Cycling News "Sport.co.uk is quickly establishing itself as the go to location for Sport News. The great quality of our journalists, feature writers and fan writers are already providing a great service for Tennis fans. Sport.co.uk is the perfect hub for Sport in the UK."

Digital Sports Group are the official partners of the PFA and publish sites such as football.co.uk, sport.co.uk and the Footymad network.

