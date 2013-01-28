Delaire Country Club is Honored to Announce the Upcoming Appearance of LPGA Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez

Nancy Lopez will visit Delaire Country Club, Delray Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, January 29, 2013, to kick off "Play for P.I.N.K." week.

Nancy Lopez will be conducting a clinic and demonstration, joining the women for a 9 hole golf tournament, having lunch with us, answering questions and meeting our members.

THE DAY:

8:30-9:30 am – Clinic and demonstration (men and women welcome)

10:00 am-12:00 pm – 9 hole ladies' scramble

12:30-2:00 pm – Lunch with Nancy (all members welcome)

Nancy Lopez is a 48 time winner on the LPGA tour including four majors. She is the only woman to win LPGA Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year, and the Vare Trophy in the same season (1978) and the first woman to receive the Frances Ouimet Award for lifelong contributions to golf. She was the youngest woman to qualify for the World Golf Hall of Fame, Player of the Year four times and the captain of the winning Solheim Cup team in 2005. Nancy is known for her great golf ability and her poise in closing out tournaments for the win. Her company, Nancy Lopez Golf, makes a full line of women's clubs, accessories and apparel.

Delaire hosts a Play for P.I.N.K tournament and fundraiser annually for breast cancer research which is on Friday, February 1, 2013. Play for PINK (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge), is a grassroots organization dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer.

Delaire Country Club is a private golf community. The club, which features 27 holes of championship golf, with no tee times, 8 tennis courts, a new clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, gourmet dining, tennis, and ladies' and men's card rooms was awarded the coveted Platinum Club of America status, a designation reserved for only 150 of the 5,000 private clubs in the nation.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebDelaire_Country_Club/Nancy_Lopez/prweb10358458.htm