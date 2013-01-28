White Sulphur Springs WV - Dr. David Bronner CEO, Retirement Systems of Alabama, to Keynote at Southern States Alternative Investment Symposium - SSBC, LLC

Southern States Business Coalition January 24th 2013

Dr. David Bronner, CEO of The Retirement Systems of Alabama has joined the distinguished faculty as a Keynote speaker for the Southern States Business Coalition's, "Southern States Alternative Investment Symposium 2013" being held at the Ross Bridge Resort, Birmingham, Alabama, March 3 - 6th, 2013. Additional exciting additions include Henry Jones, Trustee CalPERS; John Mcfarlane, Chairman UVIMCO and senior executives from Wiltshire Associates.

Led by an extremely distinguished advisory board, The Southern States Alternative Investment RoundUp brings together numerous Southern States Plan Sponsors, Endowments and Foundations and Family Offices to discuss the current state of the Alternative Investment asset classes along with their outlook for the next decade. The advisory board consists of:

Chair: Ms. Shelley I. Smith, President & General Counsel, GrayShell Consulting; Member, Pacific Pension Institute's Board of Directors; Member, Governing Board of The Robert Toigo Foundation; Former Trustee, LACERS; Former Board Member Council of Institutional Investors

Ms. Gail Stone, Executive Director, Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System (APERS)

Mr. John Mcfarlane, Chairman of the Board, University of Virginia Investment Management Company (UVIMCO)

Mr. Joseph B. Borg, Director, Alabama Securities Commission

Ms. Leslie Spencer, Trustee, Dallas Employees Retirement Fund (DERF)

Mr. Edwin T. Burton, III, Trustee, Commonwealth of Virginia Retirement Systems (VRS); Member, Board of Directors Chase Investment Counsel Corporation; Professor of Economics, University of Virginia

Ms. Elizabeth Greenwood, Trustee, Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System (LACERS)

Mr. Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO & CIO Morgan Creek Capital Management

Mr. Robert Aguallo, Assistant Executive Officer, Investment Operations, (Retired) California Public Employees Retirement System CalPERS

Mr. Herb Meiberger, Trustee, San Francisco City & County Employee Retirement System

Mr. Paul Yett, Managing Director, Hamilton Lane

Mr. Robert J. (Bob) Bernstein, CEO/Founder, PRISM Family Office, Managing Partner & Strategic Advisor, Envestnet, Inc.

To join the esteemed advisory board plus numerous Southern States based Plan Sponsors, Endowments & Foundations at the conference visit http://www.ssais2013.com or contact Ms. Kim Sexton at kim(at)southernstates(dot)com. Kim can also be reached at 304 956 0559.

