The After College Job Search Begins Now

Success strategist Dayna Steele discusses important tips you need to know now to find a job after graduation

College is now in the home stretch and graduation is just a few short months away. According to YourDaily$uccessTip.com creator Dayna Steele for those who want to be successful, the career hunt begins now.

“I can't emphasize enough how important it is to start right away,” says Steele, author of 101 Ways to Rock Your World Series. “Getting the job you want takes time and research. You're going to have a lot of competition which is why it is so important to stay ahead of the game.”

Steele's recommendations involve some “old school” advice such as composing a paper resume and gathering references as well as newer methods including creating a profile on LinkedIn.com. The author and media legend argues that it's important to constantly add to a network and not just when job hunting.

“Building your network is not only the key to finding a job,” insists Steele. “It's the key to building your life. These are friends, colleagues, teachers, fellow students - all the people who will help shape your future.”

Steele suggests to start with the first tip and clean up any social media accounts. Though time consuming, this may very well be the most important in this day and age.

“No employer wants to hire someone with questionable judgment,” explains Steele. “Do not trust privacy settings. Look over your all of your social media sites and create a positive brand for yourself. http://www.BrandYourself.com is a great place to start.”

