Dr. Farshchian to interview Dr. Frank Maye on "Arthritis Show"

On January the 28th at 5:30, Dr. Frank Maye will be appearing on "The Arthritis Show" as a guest.

Dr. Frank Maye is a Diplomate of Naturopathic Medicine and a Diplomate of Acupuncture and Oriental medicine. He currently researches for Scintilla Software Industries in the field of Bio-energetics, Resonance Homeopathy, and Nutritional Nano-Technology. He has a private practice and is a co-author of "Whole Person Healthcare.”

A.J. Farshchian MD will continue to push the envelope, like he did in the past seasons. U.S.A. based physician, Dr. Farshchian, is a medical author, humanitarian, and active republican member. He is best known for coining the term "orthopedic regenerative medicine." Dr. Farshchian is recognized as a leading authority in the new clinical science of regenerative medicine. Viewers can enjoy watching the show live on http://www.arthritisusa.net as it streams live on the internet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 P.M. The show also broadcasts on BuenoVision daily at 11:30 A.M.

My Medicine TV programs are independently produced by Mymedicinetv.com. The show provides its viewers an in depth opportunity to find solutions to the health problems from some of the top leaders in health care from across the world. Each exclusive segment is taped in their state of the art south Florida studio."The Arthritis Show" is a global information source dedicated to patients with arthritis and sports injuries.

