February Birthstone Amethyst - The Jewellery Channel Unveils New Items

In honour of those born in February, TJC has introduced superb new jewellery featuring amethysts to their already vast collection.

The February birthstone and zodiac sign of Pisceans is the captivating gem known as amethyst. These semi-precious jewels belonging to the quartz family are best known for their outstandingly rich purple colour - when cut and polished they have an unforgettably beautiful lustre.

To celebrate those born in February, The Jewellery Channel(TJC) website is now offering a range of captivating new designs that feature quality amethysts which have been expertly crafted to produce maximum dazzle.

There is now a wealth of gorgeous amethyst jewellery at TJC which caters to all tastes and preferences – from people who prefer a more elegant, classic style to those who enjoy contemporary, unusual creations that stand out boldly.

TJC has a broad range of quality amethysts in their collection – from the famous African and Brazilian varieties that have been superbly fashioned, to amethyst druzy (a layer of crystals) and amethyst stalactites which have unique formations and make for wonderfully unusual pendants.

In addition to offering the widest collection of gemstones of every type in the world, shoppers at The Jewellery Channel can choose a broad range of crafted metals - from bronze, copper and sterling silver to white or yellow gold and platinum.

The TJC website also carries unforgettable items that suit every budget. Some of the new amethyst designs that Pisceans, people born in February and jewellery enthusiasts alike will find captivating include a charming heart-shaped Zambian amethyst and diamond pendant with platinum overlay sterling silver chain, an elegant pair of Zambian amethyst and diamond earrings set in 14 carat gold overlay sterling silver for only £19.99, and a sparkling 7 carat African amethyst ring set in platinum overlay sterling silver for just £49.99.

On the ultra-luxurious yet still affordable end of the scale, amethyst fans can choose designer Rachel Galley bangles featuring three superb amethyst teardrops totalling 15 carats for just £199 and Rachel Galley teardrop 45 carat pendant complete with sterling silver chain for £179.99, or a deep purple 9.49 carat Zambian amethyst set in platinum overlay sterling silver for only £129.99.

Shoppers will also find it conveniently easy to hunt down the perfect item since The Jewellery Channel website has a dedicated section for their vast amethyst collection where people can narrow their search by ticking a number of criteria – type (such as ‘Deal of the Day' and ‘New Arrivals'), category (bangle, bracelet, earrings etc.), brand, metal, gem weight (in carats), size and price range.

Furthermore, TJC have gained a leading reputation not only for the quality and variety of their jewellery, but also for being a great deal less expensive than High Street shops by cutting out ‘The Middleman'.

CEO of The Jewellery Channel, Sri Burugapalli, commented: “Amethysts have long been a favourite for their wonderfully rich purple gleam – as February approaches, we wanted to celebrate those born in this month by adding to our collection of amethyst jewellery so that there is something special to suit every taste and budget.”

